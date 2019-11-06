Eagles Troll Patriots with ‘New England’ Collaboration Beer

The Eagles are getting into the beer business. Their first endeavor was brewed with bitter hops, along with a bitter message to New England.

FLY-PA — a tasty “collaborative jawn” with the local guys at Goose Island — debuted earlier this season on draft at Lincoln Financial Field and at the brewery’s taproom in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia. The IPA has subtle notes of grapefruit and tangerine while poking fun at the team the Eagles beat in Super Bowl LII.

It should be flying off the taps on Nov. 17 when the Eagles host the Patriots at the Linc for a rematch of that fateful championship tilt. Revenge is a beer best served cold, after all.

According to the team’s official website, the organization wanted the beer to register at 5.2% ABV as a nod to the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl championship. But Goose Island brewmaster Tim Caron took it one step further when he chose the widely popular “New England-style IPA” as the beer style. Troll game on point.

Brent Celek was a member of that Super Bowl-winning team and shared some additional insight. The former Eagles tight end recently tasted a fresh batch of FLY-PA and said: “We had to troll them [Patriots] a little bit.”

Per PhiladelphiaEagles.com: According to Goose Island brewmaster Tim Caron, one of the first ideas proposed as the two sides began discussing recipes was that the alcohol by volume (ABV) be a firm 5.2 percent. They wanted the beer to pay tribute to the Eagles’ thrilling victory in Super Bowl LII. Of course, the subtle jab to the team they beat in that game certainly played a “special” factor. “New England IPA! We had to troll them a little bit,” laughed Celek. “And FLY-PA is perfect, I mean you can’t get a better name than that.”

Wait, a New England IPA? And @BrentCelek approves? Nice job softly trolling the Patriots here with the #Eagles official collaboration beer called FLY-PA. The beer is delicious, highly recommend checking it out at the Linc or in Fishtown. https://t.co/Qd7UC79y8n #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 31, 2019

FLY-PA is only available on draft at Lincoln Financial Field and at Goose Island Brewhouse in Fishtown, with the brewery selling it in both growlers and crowlers to go. Try it.

‘Dallas Sucks’ Beer Flew Off the Shelves in 2017

Weyerbacher Brewing unveiled another troll-worthy beer two years ago when they released “Dallas Sucks” beer. The session IPA was a collaboration with their friends at Jose Pistola’s, a craft beer bar in downtown Philly.

This tasty brew has been described as “easy-drinking with a bit of hoppiness” and debuted in September 2017. While it has no affiliation with the Philadelphia Eagles whatsoever, that didn’t stop fans from running in droves to pick up six-packs.

Seen at Eagles fan tailgates tonight: Dallas Sucks beer from Pennsylvania-based @Weyerbacher. First brewed last year. pic.twitter.com/tAYq5CImxr — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 12, 2018

According to Weyerbacher, “Dallas Sucks” sold out on the first day it was released and continues to be a hot seller. Especially when the Eagles are playing the Cowboys. Their next matchup is slated for Dec. 22 at 4:25 p.m. in Philadelphia. The name, of course, is a nod to a common chant used by Eagles fans to serenade their most hated NFC East foe.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the name is all in good fun and portion of the proceeds go to benefit the American Red Cross.

“If you’re a Dallas fan, I hope you take this as what it is — a little good-natured ribbing by a fan,” the brewery said.

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!