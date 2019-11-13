Eagles Injury Report: Jason Peters Knee Scope, DeSean Jackson Jogging

The Eagles appear to be getting healthy at the right time. One crucial starter was back at practice, with two more on the mend.

Doug Pederson addressed the media Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s showdown with New England. The head coach rattled off a litany of injury updates starting with his veteran left tackle. Jason Peters underwent an arthroscopic knee procedure on his hurting knee.

Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland let it slip that Peters had a knee scope in comments to reporters Monday and Pederson confirmed it Wednesday. Peters was back out at practice, but his status for Sunday’s game remains up in the air.

“He should be out there today at practice,” Pederson told reporters. “He’ll practice today, and obviously we’ll see where he’s at by the end of the week.”

Doug Pederson did confirm Jason Peters got his troublesome knee scoped. Jeff Stoutland let the cat out of the bag Monday when he said Peters "got it taken care of." #Eagles — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) November 13, 2019

In other injury news, the Eagles might be without linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle) for at least another week. He wasn’t listed as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and could be a game-time decision.

“He is feeling better,” Pederson said of Bradham. “Optimistic that there’s a chance for this game.”

Meanwhile, cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc is “still working” his way back from a broken foot that has sidelined him since the middle of training camp. There had been optimism that LeBlanc would return this week, probably not realistic at this point.

Pederson also revealed that receiver Alshon Jeffery is officially listed “day-to-day” as he deals with a nagging ankle issue. If he can’t go against the Patriots, look for newcomer Jordan Matthews to see an increased role. He will wear No. 80.

Jordan Matthews back in Eagles green. Meanwhile, Alshon Jeffery missing from start of practice. Hurt ankle late vs. Bears. pic.twitter.com/5privaqrfx — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) November 13, 2019

Eagles Provide Update on DeSean Jackson’s Surgery

Doug Pederson sought to clear up any misinformation regarding DeSean Jackson’s surgery for a core muscle issue. The speedy receiver was placed on injured reserve last week and he’s hoping to return for a possible playoff run.

There had been much debate about whether the decision to go under the knife came down from the organization or if it was left up to the player. Pederson made it clear that the choice was Jackson’s to make.

“I can recommend but the player has to make that decision, ultimately,” Pederson told reporters. “We support this decision, we support DeSean. He wants to be out there with his teammates. It’s unfortunate that this happened, but it did. Injuries are a part of this game. Recurrence of injuries are a part of this game.”

DeSean Jackson one week after surgery is already lightly jogging 👍🏼 His trainer says he “will be back better than ever. Trust me”#eagles

🎥 @garycablayan pic.twitter.com/Shh1plcdXI — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 12, 2019

There is good news on the Jackson injury front. According to his trainer Gary Cablayan, the 32-year-old is already jogging lightly and “will be back better than ever.” The Eagles have insisted they won’t rush Jackson back as they intend to replace his production with a collective approach.

“It isn’t going to be just one guy that does that [replaces Jackson],” said offensive coordinator Mike Groh. “We evaluate all aspects of the offense and obviously have a lot of conviction in the offense and the system that we run and going to continue to stick to the process and work in another couple guys into the mix.”