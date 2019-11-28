Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Thanksgiving Predictions Week 13

Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful but it can also be a bit stressful for fantasy football owners given there are three games today. The holiday is full of popular fantasy players meaning you have a lot more lineup decisions to make early in Week 13.

The good news is my Start-Sit fantasy football predictions aims to help you with all of the Thanksgiving games that impact Week 13. Be sure to also check out my full Start-Sit predictions for the entire Week 13 slate of games.

Chicago players have the best matchup of any team playing on Thanksgiving given the Lions have the 24th ranked rushing defense and the 30th unit versus the pass. Detroit faces the most difficult fantasy matchup as the Bears’ defense ranks sixth against the run and ninth versus the pass.

The Saints and Falcons game is projected to be the Thanksgiving matchup with the most points. Hopefully for fantasy owners, Matt Ryan and Drew Brees find themselves in a shootout just in time for that second slice of pie.

Here is a look at my fantasy football predictions for Thanksgiving Day.

Dak Prescott & Drew Brees Headline the Quarterbacks Playing on Thanksgiving

Brees and Dak Prescott are both strong starts for Week 13. Prescott gets a difficult matchup against the Bills, but expect the Cowboys quarterback to bounce back after a disappointing loss to the Patriots. Brees faces a Falcons defense that ranks 27th against the pass in a marquee rivalry game. The Saints quarterback will be looking for revenge for the Falcons’ upset two weeks ago in New Orleans.

Ryan and Josh Allen can also be started with a bit of trepidation. Ryan has struggled in November, but should find his footing at home in the biggest game remaining on the Falcons schedule. Allen’s floor is high each week given his rushing ability. Even though Allen is facing a Cowboys defense that is not allowing a lot of yards, you can still put him in your lineup. Mitch Trubisky and Jeff Driskel are both sits for Week 13.

Devonta Freeman Is a Start If He Is Active

No one needs to tell you to start Alvin Kamara and Ezekiel Elliott for Week 13. It is the other running backs playing today that represent difficult lineup decisions. Devonta Freeman is tracking to play tonight and can be started as a RB2 if he is active. While it is true he faces a good Saints defense, Freeman has been Ryan’s security blanket this season in the passing game. Be sure to make sure that Freeman is active tonight before you put him in your lineup.

Devin Singletary is another start as the Bills running back is beginning to get the bulk of the carries for Buffalo. David Montgomery and Bo Scarbrough are both sits for Week 13. Scarbrough faces a difficult Bears matchups, while Montgomery is not getting enough consistent work to have faith in him. Tariq Cohen is an interesting flex option as he is poised to at least be involved in the passing game, but you likely have better options at running back.

Julio Jones’ Injury Is a Concern for Week 13

Julio Jones’ status remains up in the air, so you will want to check out the injury report. Assuming Jones is active, you are putting the Falcons receiver in your lineup. Jones’ teammate Calvin Ridley can be started as a WR2 this week and has even more upside with the veteran receiver’s injury. Michael Thomas has been the best fantasy wide receiver this season and is a must-start.

Cole Beasley and Randall Cobb can both be started as WR3’s for Week 13. Amari Cooper is hard to get away from, but I have serious concerns that the receiver is not playing at close to full strength. If you have another receiver close to Cooper’s level, you would be wise to bench the Cowboys receiver. Most teams are starting Cooper as you likely do not have better options.

Michael Gallup lacks consistency and should remain on your bench despite his potential. John Brown is a low-end WR3 and someone I do not feel comfortable starting this week.

Kenny Golladay is a WR3 against the Bears and has been more of a flex play than a WR1 since Driskel took over at quarterback. Golladay is the only Lions receiver you are starting, and it is hard to even have confidence with him.

Allen Robinson is a must-start against a Lions defense that ranks 30th against the pass. Jared Cook is the only tight end playing on Thanksgiving that is a start for Week 13.