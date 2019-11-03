Waiver Wire Week 10: Top Fantasy Football Pickups & Adds

With the fantasy football playoffs just a few weeks away, now is the time to snag players on your waiver wire that can help you make the postseason. We wanted to give you an early start on Week 10 with a few names to monitor just in case you have the ability to pick up players. We will be updating our rankings as the Week 9 games are completed.

N’Keal Harry was officially activated by the Patriots and is eligible to play in Week 9. The Patriots roster moves this season show that they are not entirely pleased with their receiving group. Harry was seen by many as the most fantasy-friendly rookie heading into the season, but Harry started the year on injured reserve. The Patriots’usage is hard to predict, but there is a chance Harry could emerge as one of the top Patriots receiving options by the end of the season.

Picking up Harry is a move that could end up winning people their fantasy leagues. The Patriots wide receiver is available in most leagues, and you would be wise to grab him before the Patriots-Ravens game if he is available. Worst-case scenario you end up dropping Harry in a couple weeks if the targets are not there.

Josh Gordon Landed in a Fantasy-Friendly Offense

With the exception of running backs, the Seahawks offense has not often been viewed as fantasy-friendly but that has changed this season. Russell Wilson is having an MVP-caliber season and the Seahawks just added another weapon for their QB1. Gordon underwhelmed this season with the Patriots, but there is a small hope that a fresh start in Seattle could be just what he needed.

Gordon’s potential has often been higher than his production, but there is a good chance the receiver eats into Tyler Lockett’s targets. The Seahawks have been looking for offensive help since Will Dissly was ruled out for the season.

Colts WR Zach Pascal Continues to Stay Relevant

Zach Pascal flashed a bit throughout this season, but his targets should increase with T.Y. Hilton battling an injury that is likely going to sideline him for a few weeks. With Hilton out, the race for the Colts’ temporary WR1 is wide-open. Pascal has already shown what he can do as his six receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns in Week 7 can attest.

Fantasy owners may be fading Pascal after only notching one reception against the Broncos. Now is the time to grab the Colts receiver, and he has a good chance to make his way into your lineup over the next few weeks.

Here is a look at my waiver wire pickups after Week 9.

Waiver Wire Pickups: Rankings for Top Players to Add