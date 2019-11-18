Fantasy Football Week 12 TE Rankings: Ryan Griffin & Ross Dwelley Rise

Welcome to our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 12 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we examine whether or not Ross Dwelley can build off of his stellar Week 11 performance, or will the potential return of George Kittle make Dwelley’s fantasy relevancy short-lived?

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 12 TE Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – COMING SOON

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Tight End Outlook Week 12

As a George Kittle (TE1) owner, it’s been extremely difficult to watch him miss out on such superb matchups over the past two weeks, most notably the 49ers most recent game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cards defense has been a hunting ground for opposing tight ends to feast all season long, allowing the most fantasy points to the position. Kittle’s injury replacement Ross Dwelley (TE9) kept that pattern alive in Week 11, finding the endzone twice and posting 17.4 fantasy points.

Dwelley will look to keep the magic going in Week 12 against a Green Bay Packers defense who has had their fair share of struggles containing tight ends this year. Over their last four games, they’ve allowed an average of 98.5 receiving yards and a total of four touchdowns to the position.

If Kittle returns, he automatically becomes the top TE option in fantasy for the week, leaving Dwelley nearly unrosterable. However, if Kittle is held out for yet another week, Dwelley works his way into near must-start territory.

One of the few tight ends to outscore Dwelley in Week 11 happens to be a tight end that the majority of fantasy football owners seem to keep ignoring. New York Jets‘ Ryan Griffin (TE4) finished the week as the TE1 racking up 21.9 points on the evening. Since Week 5, Griffin has scored the third-most fantasy points by a tight end. That’s more total points than Zach Ertz, Darren Waller, Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, and George Kittle. Essentially everybody who is somebody at the position.

Griffin faces off with an Oakland Raiders team who surrenders the third-most fantasy points to the position on the season. Oakland has allowed four receiving touchdowns to tight ends over their last five games.

Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends

*Individual Pos. Rankings are currently in the process of creation.

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Tight Ends TEAM Opp. 1 George Kittle SF INJ vs. GB 2 Mark Andrews BAL @ LAR 3 Zach Ertz PHI vs. SEA 4 Ryan Griffin NYJ vs. OAK 5 Evan Engram NYG INJ @ CHI 6 Darren Waller OAK @ NYJ 7 Jared Cook NO @ CAR 8 Greg Olsen CAR @ NO 9 Ross Dwelley SF vs. GB 10 Noah Fant DEN @ BUF 11 Jacob Hollister SEA @ PHI 12 Jonnu Smith TEN vs. JAC 13 Gerald Everett LAR vs. BAL 14 Dallas Goedert PHI vs. SEA 15 Jimmy Graham GB @ SF 16 Delanie Walker TEN INJ vs. JAC 17 Jason Witten DAL @ NE 18 Tyler Eifert CIN vs. PIT 19 Ben Watson NE vs. DAL 20 Cameron Brate TB @ ATL 21 Dawson Knox BUF vs. DEN 22 Eric Ebron IND @ HOU 23 Vance McDonald PIT @ CIN 24 Jaeden Graham ATL vs. TB 25 TJ Hockenson DET @ WAS 26 Jack Doyle IND @ HOU 27 Mike Gesicki MIA @ CLE 28 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS vs. DET 29 Darren Fells HOU vs. IND 30 Rhett Ellison NYG @ CHI 31 Hayden Hurst BAL @ LAR 32 OJ Howard TB @ ATL 33 Matt LaCosse NE vs. DAL 34 Demetrius Harris CLE vs. MIA 35 CJ Uzomah CIN vs. PIT 36 Ben Braunecker CHI vs. NYG 37 Foster Moreau OAK @ NYJ 38 Blake Jarwin DAL @ NE 39 Jordan Akins HOU vs. IND 40 Seth DeValve JAC @ TEN 41 Nick Boyle BAL @ LAR 42 R. Seals-Jones CLE vs. MIA 43 Tyler Higbee LAR vs. BAL 44 Josh Hill NO vs. CAR 45 Nick Vannett PIT @ CIN