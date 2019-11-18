Fantasy Football Week 12 TE Rankings: Ryan Griffin & Ross Dwelley Rise

Welcome to our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 12 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we examine whether or not Ross Dwelley can build off of his stellar Week 11 performance, or will the potential return of George Kittle make Dwelley’s fantasy relevancy short-lived?

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 12

As a George Kittle (TE1) owner, it’s been extremely difficult to watch him miss out on such superb matchups over the past two weeks, most notably the 49ers most recent game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cards defense has been a hunting ground for opposing tight ends to feast all season long, allowing the most fantasy points to the position. Kittle’s injury replacement Ross Dwelley (TE9) kept that pattern alive in Week 11, finding the endzone twice and posting 17.4 fantasy points.

Dwelley will look to keep the magic going in Week 12 against a Green Bay Packers defense who has had their fair share of struggles containing tight ends this year. Over their last four games, they’ve allowed an average of 98.5 receiving yards and a total of four touchdowns to the position.

If Kittle returns, he automatically becomes the top TE option in fantasy for the week, leaving Dwelley nearly unrosterable. However, if Kittle is held out for yet another week, Dwelley works his way into near must-start territory.

One of the few tight ends to outscore Dwelley in Week 11 happens to be a tight end that the majority of fantasy football owners seem to keep ignoring. New York JetsRyan Griffin (TE4) finished the week as the TE1 racking up 21.9 points on the evening. Since Week 5, Griffin has scored the third-most fantasy points by a tight end. That’s more total points than Zach Ertz, Darren Waller, Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, and George Kittle. Essentially everybody who is somebody at the position.

Griffin faces off with an Oakland Raiders team who surrenders the third-most fantasy points to the position on the season. Oakland has allowed four receiving touchdowns to tight ends over their last five games.

Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Tight Ends TEAM Opp.

1

 George Kittle SF INJ

vs. GB

2

 Mark Andrews BAL

@ LAR

3

 Zach Ertz PHI

vs. SEA

4

 Ryan Griffin NYJ

vs. OAK

5

 Evan Engram NYG INJ

@ CHI

6

 Darren Waller OAK

@ NYJ

7

 Jared Cook NO

@ CAR

8

 Greg Olsen CAR

@ NO

9

 Ross Dwelley SF

vs. GB

10

 Noah Fant DEN

@ BUF

11

 Jacob Hollister SEA

@ PHI

12

 Jonnu Smith TEN

vs. JAC

13

 Gerald Everett LAR

vs. BAL

14

 Dallas Goedert PHI

vs. SEA

15

 Jimmy Graham GB

@ SF

16

 Delanie Walker TEN INJ

vs. JAC

17

 Jason Witten DAL

@ NE

18

 Tyler Eifert CIN

vs. PIT

19

 Ben Watson NE

vs. DAL

20

 Cameron Brate TB

@ ATL

21

 Dawson Knox BUF

vs. DEN

22

 Eric Ebron IND

@ HOU

23

 Vance McDonald PIT

@ CIN

24

 Jaeden Graham ATL

vs. TB

25

 TJ Hockenson DET

@ WAS

26

 Jack Doyle IND

@ HOU

27

 Mike Gesicki MIA

@ CLE

28

 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS

vs. DET

29

 Darren Fells HOU

vs. IND

30

 Rhett Ellison NYG

@ CHI

31

 Hayden Hurst BAL

@ LAR

32

 OJ Howard TB

@ ATL

33

 Matt LaCosse NE

vs. DAL

34

 Demetrius Harris CLE

vs. MIA

35

 CJ Uzomah CIN

vs. PIT

36

 Ben Braunecker CHI

vs. NYG

37

 Foster Moreau OAK

@ NYJ

38

 Blake Jarwin DAL

@ NE

39

 Jordan Akins HOU

vs. IND

40

 Seth DeValve JAC

@ TEN

41

 Nick Boyle BAL

@ LAR

42

 R. Seals-Jones CLE

vs. MIA

43

 Tyler Higbee LAR

vs. BAL

44

 Josh Hill NO

vs. CAR

45

 Nick Vannett PIT

@ CIN
