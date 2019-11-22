Former Patriots Player Reveals Update on Team Re-Signing Antonio Brown

Could the New England Patriots bring back Antonio Brown?

Although a new report has indicated that the Patriots won’t be re-signing Brown, former New England tight end Christian Fauria — who works for local Boston sports station WEEI — claims that the Patriots have “kicked the tires” on re-signing Brown and have had discussions about bringing back the former All-Pro wide receiver.

Are the #Patriots looking at bringing back Antonio Brown?@christianfauria "I think they have kicked the tires…I know there have been discussions. That's for sure"#Patriots @GlennDOrdway @LouMerloni — OMF (@OMFonWEEI) November 21, 2019

Fauria spent four seasons with the Patriots from 2002 until 2005, winning a couple of Super Bowls in New England. In other words, he would know better than your average person on what is going on in the New England locker room, having played for Bill Belichick and having served as a teammate of Tom Brady‘s.

Although speculation has run rampant over the last several days regarding the possible return of AB to New England, a report of The Athletic’s Jeff Howe indicates that is not the case — at all.

“The book on Antonio Brown’s time with the Patriots closed in September. It will not be reopened. The Patriots won’t be re-signing Brown, a source told The Athletic on Thursday.”

Brown re-opened the idea of playing for the Patriots when at the beginning of the week, he released a tweet apologizing to team owner Robert Kraft and the Patriots organization. Brown’s tenure with the Patriots lasted just one game as the team proceeded to cut ties with their receiver after he responded to a second accuser regarding sexual misconduct allegations.

Patriots Are Banged Up at Wide Receiver

The fact that the Patriots’ wide receivers are dropping like flies is also a cause for concern. Newcomer Mohamed Sanu hasn’t practiced at all this week due to an ankle injury. Not only is it likely that he misses the Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, it’s very possible he misses several weeks due to the injury.

Via NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran:

“Last week, after he had the punt return where it appeared he might have twisted up his leg, probably led to what I’m hearing might be a high ankle sprain that could keep him on the sidelines for a couple of weeks unless it has drastic improvement,” Curran said.

Sanu’s injury isn’t even including the fact that that Philip Dorsett remains sidelined due to a concussion and that Gunner Olszewski was placed on injured reserve. In other words, the Patriots are banged up and their offensive unit simply underwhelms.

Tom Brady Deflects Comment on Antonio Brown

While the rumors of the Patriots re-signing AB continue to swirl around, Brady is no longer going to bite the bait. In taking a page out of Belichick’s book, the six-time Super Bowl champion deflected the question of AB by saying it’s not up to him to make those decisions.

“I don’t think those decisions honestly are up to me,” Brady told Gray, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “They are not up to me when we cut players, or sign players. I think the people in the personnel department decide those things. My job is to play quarterback and that is what I am trying to do as well as I possibly can.”

If the Patriots struggle once again on offense against the Cowboys, the idea of Brown joining New England isn’t such a far-fetched one.