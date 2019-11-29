Injury Report Ahead of Tomorrow Night’s Clippers vs. Spurs Game

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently riding a seven-game winning streak, beating the Atlanta Hawks (150-101), Oklahoma City Thunder (90-88), Boston Celtics (107-104), Houston Rockets (122-119), New Orleans Pelicans (134-109), Dallas Mavericks (114-99) and Memphis Grizzlies (121-119).

Last night the Clippers defeated the Grizzlies after overcoming a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter, 121-119. The Clippers won last night’s game without their superstar Kawhi Leonard as he was on the bench due to injury management of a left sore knee, according to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. Last night was the team’s second game of scheduled back-to-backs. It wasn’t a surprise to have Leonard sidelined as he hasn’t participated in both games scheduled on consecutive nights so far this season. Though the Clippers missed Leonard they were still able to perform late in the fourth and outscore their opponent by one point.

Tomorrow night the Clippers wrap up their three game road trip against the San Antonio Spurs. Per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints, fans can expect to see the team’s dynamic duo as their injury report only lists Landry Shamet and Rodney McGruder as “OUT” for tomorrow’s game. Since Leonard and Paul George’s debut together against the Celtics, the team has gone undefeated, 4-0.

Clippers’ Injuries

As of now, two players on the Clippers’ roster are injured. Clippers guard Landry Shamet suffered a grade 2 high sprain on his left ankle during their game against the Toronto Raptors on November 11th, according to Adrian Wonjnarowski of ESPN. With 1:45 minutes remaining in the third quarter, Shamet was defending Raptors’ Fred VanVleet who was going up for a layup when his foot appeared to make contact with Shamet’s left foot. Shamet fell to the floor in pain and was helped off of the court. Since his injury Shamet has not played. Clippers’ reporter Jovan Buha detailed the average recovery time for a Grade 2 high ankle sprain as 6-12 weeks. With that being said, it has only been two weeks, so fans can expect for Shamet’s return between Christmas time and early February.

Last night, against the Memphis Grizzlies, Clippers key rotation player Rodney McGruder left the game with a leg injury. Without the Klaw, McGruder was part of last night’s starting lineup. McGruder was going up for a layup on a fast break when he appeared to pull a muscle as he was clutching his hamstring. He left the game with seven points on 3-of-7 shooting (1-of-3 beyond the arc), five rebounds, one assist and two steals.

So far this season Shamet is averaging 9.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists. McGruder is averaging four points, 2.4 boards and .8 assists.

The last time the Clippers went up against the Spurs they barely earned victory, winning by only six, 103-97. The team was still missing PG-13 as he was recovering from surgeries in both of his shoulders. Tomorrow the Clippers should have both Leonard and George. So far this season, Leonard is averaging 25.8 points, eight rebounds and 5.4 assists. George is averaging 24.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and four assists. With both elite players being in tomorrow night the Clippers should end their road trip with a W to extend their winning stretch to eight games straight.