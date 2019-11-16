Injury Update on Warriors D’Angelo Russell

This season hasn’t been looking too good for The Golden State Warriors as injuries have been derailing the team. Their star shooting guard Klay Thompson has been out since October for an ACL tear he suffered in game 6 of last season’s NBA Finals, and their superstar Stephen Curry is out as well due to a broken hand.

As if things couldn’t get any worse for the Warriors, during last night’s loss to the Boston Celtics, 105-100, shooting guard D’Angelo Russell exited the game in the third quarter with a sprained thumb. According to the Warriors’ injury update, Russell went in for an MRI last night and the results revealed that he would be out for at least two weeks. Russell will also not be accompanying the team on their upcoming four-game road trip to New Orleans, Memphis, Dallas and Utah.

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics

The Warriors put up a tough fight in last night’s matchup against the Boston Celtics, who have now accumulated 10 straight wins since losing the season opener. The Warriors battled it out until the very last second of the game. With 2:19 left in the fourth, Celtics Kemba Walker hit a 3-pointer pulling his team ahead 97-95. Celtics Daniel Theis added to the lead with a free throw making the new score, 98-95.

With seconds left on the clock, Warriors shooting guard Alec Burks had the opportunity to tie the game with an attempted 3-pointer but unfortunately missed the shot. This game added to the Warriors’ disappointing record, 2-11.

While D’Angelo Russell was in the game he did contribute to the scoreboard but he also added to the team’s turnovers. Russell racked up 12 points and seven assists but he also had nine of the team’s 19 turnovers.

Curry-less Warriors

The Warriors who heavily rely on their star player, Curry are in a tough situation as they are forced to figure out how to play without him. Last night the team tried a new starting five lineup which seemed to work in the beginning. The team started Eric Paschall and Draymond Green at forward, Willie Cauley-Stein at center, Glenn Robinson III and Russell at guard.

The first quarter seemed very promising with this lineup as the players were able to create 15-point lead against the Celtics. The first quarter ended with Warriors on top, 32-23. They also kept their mistakes at a low with only one turnover and had great ball movement, accumulating eight assists in the first quarter.

Warriors also made a wise decision to sit shooting guard Jordan Poole, who has started the last eight games but has failed to perform. Once Poole was called into the game, he still wasn’t able to compete. While playing 22 minutes in the game, he only scored 4 points, was 1-of-8 shooting from the field and 0-of-5 from beyond the arc.

What did keep Golden State in the game was their defense. They played spectacular defense and were able to hold the Celtics to 40.7% from the field and 39.4% from three-point range, according to SB Nation’s Golden State of Mind. The team also forced the Celtics into committing 14 turnovers.

The Warriors now make their way to a 4-game road trip and start tomorrow night against the New Orleans Pelicans. Fans will have to see how the team does on the road without their key players, Curry, Thompson and Russell.