Josh Gordon Takes Jab At Patriots’ Tom Brady After Seahawks Debut

Players never seem to have too many positive things to say about the New England Patriots once they leave them.

Following the Seattle Seahawks‘ 27-24 overtime victory over the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers, wide receiver Josh Gordon had to be feeling pretty good about his debut with his new team. In fact, he felt so good about his new team that he actually managed to praise his new quarterback Russell Wilson — while also putting down his former one in Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Here is what Gordon had to say on Tuesday during an appearance Tuesday on KIRO-AM (ESPN Seattle).

“Seems like in this part of my career, I’m trending upwards in quarterbacks,” Gordon told host and longtime NFL reporter John Clayton.

Is Gordon Saying Russell Wilson Is Better Than Tom Brady?

What Gordon said isn’t exactly the biggest insult. Wilson is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL right now and it would be hard to argue that he’s not the frontrunner for the MVP award — especially after his gutsy performance in the win over the Niners.

However, it’s interesting to see Gordon say such a thing — especially considering Brady is a six-time Super Bowl champion.

With all of that said, it is also possible that Gordon was merely saying that as he advances towards the middle part of his career, he’s trending upwards in quarterbacks — meaning that he’s complimenting both Brady and Wilson and just simply putting down his previous Cleveland Browns quarterbacks.

Regardless, the fact that Wilson is in his prime and leads the league in touchdown passes (23), touchdown percentage (7.0) and quarterback rating (114.9) while Brady continues to falter in his age-42 season, the quote definitely makes it look like Gordon is saying Wilson is an upgrade over Brady.

Tom Brady Admits He’s Not Over Super Bowl Loss

As the Patriots prepare to face the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch from Super Bowl LII, the veteran quarterback admitted that he’s not over the Super Bowl loss from less than two years ago.

“You assume I’m over it. Come on now!” Brady told WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday morning when asked how he got over the loss. “That’s a lot of mental scar tissue from that year. That was a tough game.”

Brady — who has three Super Bowl losses to his name — admitted that you can’t win all of the games and that the Eagles did deserve to win that Super Bowl.

“I think when you play in that game and you play great teams, you’re not going to win them all,” he added. “This is not the Harlem Globetrotters vs. the Washington Generals. This is all about tough competition against the best teams, and they deserved it that year, and now a couple years later, we get a chance to play the organization again.”

Although the Patriots can’t erase that loss from the record books, they do have a chance at some sort of redemption when they visit the Eagles in Week 11.

Defeating the Eagles will not only hurt them in their chances at winning the NFC East, it’ll help the Patriots recover from their humbling loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9.