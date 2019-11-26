Patriots Assistant Tabbed as Potential Cowboys Coach in 2020

After a 13-9 defeat for the Dallas Cowboys at the hands of the New England Patriots, the sixth-straight time Dallas has lost to New England, Jerry Jones wasted no time pointing fingers at potential causes for defeat.

The Cowboys’ owner remarked about Belichick’s ability to consistently outcoach his opponents as New England rolled to its 21st straight home victory.

Jerry Jones, asked were the Cowboys outcoached: “I think it speaks for itself, when you look at the special teams.” He then went on, however, softening & excusing it some, to say that “you’re gonna get outcoached” when you go against Bill Belichick. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) November 25, 2019

Although the Cowboys won’t be making any major coaching changes at this point, it seems inevitable that a new head coach will be arriving for next season. And given Jones’ affinity for the Belichick system, it might not be the most surprising thing for the Cowboys to approach Josh McDaniels as their next head coach.

Already the subject of a fellow NFC East rival Washington’s potential coaching search, McDaniels has some prior head coaching experience and is regarded as the top coordinator in the NFL. His odds at becoming the next head coach of the Cowboys are second-best among qualified candidates – 4/1 odds.

One sportsbook @betonline_ag has Urban Meyer and Josh McDaniels as the top two favorites to coach the Cowboys next year. Given how much Jerry Jones fawned over Belichick yesterday, McDaniels doesn't sound so implausible pic.twitter.com/g0K20CDgR0 — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 25, 2019

The best odds to be the Dallas coach next season? Those belong to Urban Meyer, who tallies in at 3/1 odds. Meyer has no NFL coaching experience but was the head coach for Ezekiel Elliott when the two were paired together at Ohio State.

McDaniels First Time as Head Coach was Rough Sledding

Josh McDaniels made his first foray into the world of head coaching in the NFL during the 2009 season with the Denver Broncos. In his first season at Mile High, McDaniels led the Broncos to an 8-8 record in what looked to be a transition year.

In that 2009 campaign, McDaniels bested Belichick in an overtime comeback at Denver, but that was, unfortunately, his best win as a head coach.

The following season, he was fired after a dreadful 3-9 start to the season. Of course, the door was still open in New England and McDaniels re-entered the fold after a year in St. Louis. Once back with the Patriots, he helped craft another dynasty by working with a young corps of players like Julian Edelman and BenJarvis Green-Ellis on offense.

He made magic with very few pieces, leaving people like Jerry Jones to wonder what he can do with a fully-equipped roster like that of the Cowboys.

Why it Won’t Happen

Urban Meyer as the next head coach in Dallas makes too much sense. He has a partnership with Elliott already on his side and has shown his ability to identify and develop young talent – something Dallas desperately needs.

McDaniels already got cold feet when presented the opportunity to move into a head coaching role again. He was hired ahead of last season as the Indianapolis head coach but quickly changed course less than a day later to stay in New England.

Although the Cowboys job is likely the most sought after in the league aside from the Patriots, there’s a bigger chance McDaniels opts to stay in New England and wait for his chance to take over once Bill Belichick decides to retire.

