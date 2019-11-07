Keenan Allen Fantasy: Start or Sit Chargers WR on Thursday Night Football?

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen got off to a tremendous start to kick off the 2019 NFL season. However, since that blazing hot start to kick off the year, the wideout has fizzled tenfold in recent weeks.

Can the two-time Pro Bowler recapture his early-season form under the bright lights of Thursday night? Or will Allen continue down his path of fantasy football mediocrity? Let’s discuss.

Keenan Allen’s Fantasy Outlook vs. Oakland Raiders

It may be difficult to fathom at the moment, but believe it or not, Keenan Allen was at one point in this season the highest-scoring fantasy player in football. That’s not just among receivers, but regardless of position. However, things change quickly in the NFL and Allen has seen a drastic drop off in production over the past month-plus of play.

One could make an argument that no player has been more disappointing from a fantasy perspective of late than Allen has been. Since Week 3, the wideout has eclipsed double-digit fantasy points just twice, while averaging less than seven points in his four other games over that time period.

A major reason for Allen’s fall from grace lately is the lack of looks he’s receiving from quarterback Philip Rivers. Over the first three games, Allen saw an average of 14 targets come his way. In return, the former Cal Berkley star averaged a whopping 29.23 fantasy points. Yet since then, Allen has seen just six targets or fewer in four of his past six games.

Despite his woeful output of late, a matchup with the division rival Oakland Raiders could be just what the doctor ordered to put Allen back in his rightful place amongst the fantasy elites at his position. That’s because the only thing worse than Allen’s recent fantasy numbers is the horrendous play of the Raiders secondary this season.

Oakland has surrendered the most passing yards in the NFL this season, along with the second-most passing touchdowns, on their way to allowing the second-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in 2019.

It also doesn’t seem like things are getting any better for the Silver and Black defensively. They’re fresh off a game where the allowed not one, but two receivers to eclipse 125 receiving yards, and each found the endzone. The Raiders have now allowed four 100-yard receiving games by wideouts over the last three weeks. Since Week 4, opponents’ number one wideouts have averaged 117.75 receiving yards and an outstanding 23.8 fantasy points against Oakland.

Should You Start or Sit Keenan Allen in Week 10?

You should absolutely start Keenan Allen in Week 10 on Thursday Night Football. If he and quarterback Philip Rivers can’t get the Chargers passing game going in this matchup, then Dean Spanos has some more pressing concerns on his plate than whether or not there’s any merit to the “B.S.” reports of his team relocating to London.

