Kelvin Harmon Makes Incredible One-Handed Catch vs. Lions [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions are no strangers to having big plays made against them, and Washington Redskins wideout Kelvin Harmon made another such incredible play.

With his team on the march and looking for the end zone, Harmon had a pass fired to him by Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Not having the ability to make the play with two hands, Harmon went up and snagged the pass with one, then was able to control it to the ground in order to complete the catch.

Here’s a look at the incredible play:

Even though Harmon made the play, they were not able to turn it into a touchdown, as Haskins was erratic on his next few throws and his other wideouts couldn’t make the type of plays Harmon did. Washington settled for a field goal, and an early 3-0 lead over Detroit.

Safe to say they may not have been able to get that unless Harmon had made this incredible catch on the field in order to spark the offense and give the team a major boost.

Kelvin Harmon Stats

Harmon was a sixth round pick of the Redskins in the 2019 NFL Draft out of N.C. State and has put up 128 yards thus far as a rookie. He hasn’t had many huge games this season, so it’s safe to say this moment will be the one that gets the rookie pass catcher on the map most of all and could be his introduction to the league.

In college, Harmon was an impressive wideout prospect who was able to produce some big games. Harmon piled up 2,665 yards and 16 touchdowns in a productive three year career with the Wolfpack. His best year was his senior season when he was able to go over 1,100 yards receiving while piling up 7 touchdowns on the field for his offense.

How Lions Can Improve Defense

It’s not a surprise to see big plays being made at the expense of the Lions whatsoever. That’s been a common theme all of this season for the Lions. Even though plays like this might be

Detroit needs to consider making a few changes in order to potentially spice things up. First of all, they need to consider giving some playing time to players who play hard on special teams yet do not ordinarily see the field. Jalen Reeves Maybin could fit in a role for the team’s linebacking core, which has struggled.

Additionally, as Pro Football Focus points out, the team might ponder switching up scheme and personnel in order to better leverage some situations.

Secondly, perhaps it’s time for Matt Patricia to switch things up in terms of his own scheme and calls. If Darius Slay is correct and the Lions haven’t managed to change much up which teams are catching on to, perhaps it’s time for a change in terminology.

Detroit could always make a bold move and fire defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni, but with his status as Patricia’s friend and a potential figurehead coordinator, even that might be a fruitless endeavor and something unlikely to occur.

At this point, it seems as health might be the only way for the Lions to feel better about things on the defensive side. Missing names like Tracy Walker, Slay, Mike Daniels and Da’Shawn Hand for extended times hasn’t helped whatsoever.

Sometimes, however, credit is due, which is the case for Harmon on this play.

