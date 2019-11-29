Lakers and Clippers Among Teams Playing in 13-Game Friday

The NBA decided to do Black Friday their own way by scheduling 26 teams to play today for a 13-Game Friday. Both teams in Los Angeles will be playing and a few teams will be competing to extend their winning streaks. Tonight’s games include:

What to Watch For

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Bucks currently boast a 15-3 record, the best in the Eastern Conference and are currently riding a nine-game winning streak. According to the NBA, the Bucks have not had this good of a start to a season since 1973-74 and the last time the team tallied 10 straight wins was in 1986 with Sidney Moncrief as their best player. The Bucks have a good chance at ringing up 10-straight wins in tonight’s game against the Cavaliers. The Cavs are currently 13th in the eastern conference with a 5-13 record and have lost the last two games in a row.

The Bucks have earned their nine-game winning streak in games against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Chicago Bulls (twice), Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks (twice), Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz. The Bucks don’t only pose a serious threat because of their record, but their best player is also the reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is currently averaging 31.1 points, 13.7 boards and 6.2 assists a game so far this season.

Lakers vs. Wizards

The Lakers are off to a great start this season as they currently boast a 16-2 record, the leagues best. Like the Bucks, they too are on their way to a 10-game winning streak which hasn’t happened since the 2009-2010 season, according to the NBA. The Washington Wizards currently post a 6-10 record but are the NBA’s second highest scoring team at 119.4 points per game. The Wizards also have Bradley Beal who is currently averaging 28.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and seven assists.

The game will also be a reunion for former Lakers players Moritz Wagner and Isaac Bonga who were traded this past summer as part of the blockbuster deal that landed Anthony Davis in L.A. Though the Wizards perform exceptionally well on the score board the Lakers too have elite players that can score in superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James is currently averaging 25.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 11 assists a game. Davis is averaging 26.1 points, nine boards and 3.6 assists per game. The Lakers also have a solid defense ranking No. 8 in the league, so they should put up a good fight against the Wizard’s No. 2 ranked offense.

Clippers vs. Spurs

Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard used to play for the San Antonio Spurs but left the team with bad blood in June of 2018. The last time Leonard played against his former team, it seemed like past issues had been squashed as Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich sang in Leonard’s praises. The last time the two teams played against each other the Clippers won, 103-97. Clippers superstar Paul George was out for their last game but according to the Clippers injury report both George and Leonard should play tonight.

The Clippers are currently seeking an eight-game win streak. The Spurs currently post a 6-13 record while the Clippers post a 14-5 record. According to the NBA, since the Clippers winning streak began the team has lead the NBA in rebounds, rank third in points and steals, second in plus/minus differential (14.1) and ninth in assists. With the dynamic duo playing tonight, the Clippers should have a good shot at earning an eight-game winning streak.

Pascal Siakam will be another player to watch for tonight as the Toronto Raptors take on the Orlando Magic. Over the past five games Siakam has been shooting better than 50% from the field and from the 3-point range. Catch all 13 games today on NBA TV or with NBA’s League Pass.