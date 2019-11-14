Analyst Says ‘God Bless America’ for Lakers’ LeBron James & Anthony Davis

Off to an impressive 9-2 start, the Lakers have looked even better than advertised so far. Featuring one of the league’s best defensive lineups alongside the dominant two-man offensive game of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers already look the part of a championship contender.

However, things are still extremely early and considering most of the Lakers are still learning to play with one another, there is undoubtedly still plenty of room for improvement. As a result, former Laker nemesis and current NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins feels sorry for the rest of the NBA.

Kendrick Perkins Says ‘God Bless America’ for Lakers’ Duo of LeBron James & Anthony Davis

“… and God Bless America. I feel sorry for the rest of the league.” – Kendrick Perkins on LeBron James and Anthony Davis setting the tone for the Lakers and their instant chemistry. pic.twitter.com/IVIiIH8kC8 — TheLakersReview (@TheLakersReview) November 13, 2019

Perkins, a member of the infamous 2007-08 and 2009-10 Celtic teams that did battle with the Lakers, now finds himself on the other side of the microphone for ESPN. While it would be easy for Perk to trash the Lakers given the heated rivalry he played a part in, he instead praises his former teammate LeBron and feels sorry for what the rest of the league has to endure now that James has Anthony Davis. In fact, Perkins thinks so highly of the Lakers’ duo that it essentially broke his brain, forcing him to blurt out a “God Bless America” for how badly he felt for the rest of the league.

While Perkins thinks the numbers are great, he praised James and Davis for both going the extra mile to do the little things. Fully buying into Frank Vogel’s system while playing with a tenacious effort on a nightly basis, James and Davis are leading by example and have done a great job of building a strong culture and environment that helps to breed more success.

LeBron James Leads the way Over Warriors While Anthony Davis Rests

LeBron draws the double. Dwight does the rest. pic.twitter.com/tkdnGoWUVG — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 14, 2019

While Anthony Davis sat out on Wednesday night against the Warriors, the Lakers didn’t miss a beat with LeBron James stepping up to fill the scoring void left in Davis’ absence. James registered 23 points in just three quarters of basketball, helping the Lakers build up a hefty lead in the early going that they would eventually turn into a dominant 120-94 win at home. While James still led the team in assists and moved the basketball, he attacked the basket more frequently and took advantage of the weak interior of the Warriors’ defense as the Lakers’ primary scoring option.

The Lakers also got big nights from centers JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard. The duo had previously feasted on the undersized Warriors in the preseason and despite Willie Cauley-Stein seeing minutes this time around, the outcome didn’t change all too much. JaVale McGee led the team with 17 rebounds, three blocks, and three steals while Dwight Howard chipped in a near double-double as the two combined to play 47 of the 48 total minutes in the game. In total, Howard and McGee combined for 33 points, 25 rebounds, five assists, four blocks, and three steals.

