Lakers’ Danny Green Raves About Impact of LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green has had an eventful few months. Bringing home an NBA title with the Toronto Raptors before signing with the Lakers in the offseason on a two-year $30 million deal, Green has gotten off to a strong start with his new squad.

While Green is one of the Lakers’ best two-way threats on the court, his move to Los Angeles has seemingly helped open up some doors off the court as well. Green recently brought back his video podcast, Inside the Green Room, where he aired the season’s opening episode on Spectrum Sportsnet.

In addition to his video podcast, Green also seems to be diversifying his acting portfolio. Starring alongside Hollywood superstar Anthony Anderson (Malibu’s Most Wanted, Hustle & Flow, Black-ish), Danny Green is also helping to promote responsible drinking in Budweiser’s latest “Drink Wiser” campaign.

Danny Green Raves About his new Laker teammates, Anthony Davis & LeBron James

While it is great to see athletes expand their interests beyond the court and set themselves up for a future after sports, Green seems to be able to do that without compromising his on-court play. Sharing the court with Anthony Davis and LeBron James, Danny Green is in line to contend for another title and post one of the strongest statistical seasons of his career.

Known for his talents as a knock-down three-point shooter, Green is already the recipient of an uptick in open looks. With the need for opposing defenses to always account for James and Davis, Green is often left alone as the odd man out and is more than happy to take advantage of those wide-open looks.

“It’s kind of crazy, it’s amazing.” Green would go on to tell Heavy, “Getting those types of looks is rare. Watching it unfold, seeing how easy they make the game for themselves, each other, and others around them is exciting.”

Though Davis and James do a lot to help create open looks for the rest of the Lakers, Green’s unmatched ability to knock them down has been one of the most important areas of improvement for the Lakers from last season.

The ever-humble Green might be quick to heap praise on James and Davis for their work but the fact of the matter is that Green’s sharpshooting ability keeps defenders honest and makes life much easier for the Lakers’ dynamic duo.

For Danny Green, Working with Anthony Anderson & Budweiser to Improve Fan-Player Interactions hits Close to Home

We were able to catch up with Danny to get his thoughts on his latest acting gig and while working intimately with Anderson and being prominently featured in a national campaign was enticing, Green’s eagerness to jump in front of the camera for Budweiser’s “Drink Wiser” campaign comes from a place of personal experience.

“Everything I do is because of the message, that’s the biggest reason why I started with them.” Green told Heavy, “There have been incidents this past year where some of the fan-player interaction wasn’t the greatest.”

Green saw firsthand how ugly interactions between fans and players can be. During the 2019 NBA Finals, Warriors’ part-owner Mark Stevens pushed Green’s teammate Kyle Lowry in the middle of a game. Though alcohol wasn’t blamed in that incident nor the infamous Russell Westbrook-Utah Jazz fiasco, tensions already seem to be high enough and drinking responsibly creates a better environment for both the fans and players.

“I think that’s what they [Budweiser] are trying to promote,” Green would go on to say, “Just keeping things safe. I think a lot of those interactions would have been safer or better if people had been doing things wiser – no pun intended.”

Green wouldn’t stop there though and would elaborate on the negative role of over-consuming from the perspective of a player having to deal with harassment from the stands.

“If people were smartly drinking they wouldn’t be out of character, they wouldn’t be different people who react differently towards players.”

