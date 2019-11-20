Lakers’ LeBron James Makes Unreal NBA History

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an incredible start of the season as they currently boast a 12-2 record, the league’s best so far. Last night the Lakers put on a stellar performance as they earned victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, 112-107.

It wasn’t the victory that had everyone talking though. Last night, Lakers superstar LeBron James stole the show. He recorded 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists making him the first player in league history to log a triple-double against all 30 NBA teams, according to ESPN.

“I had no idea,” James said per ESPN. “Coach [Frank] Vogel came in here and said congratulations. I was like, I thought he was joking about my seven turnovers because I’ve been taking care of the ball so much. He said first player in NBA history to have a triple-double versus 30 teams, every team, so I was like, ‘OK. That’s pretty cool.'”

James has now recorded five triple-doubles just this season alone. To tack on last night’s triple-double, James needed one more assist late in the fourth. Towards the end of the game, James came out and caught the ball at the wing. Anthony Davis made a screen for him and as he drove to the basket, two defenders followed him. This allowed James to make a pass to Davis who created space between himself and the defenders. Davis received the pass and hit a quick jumper giving the King his historic 10th assist of the game.

James has now earned 86 career triple-doubles, which ranks him fifth of all time.

“I really don’t know what to think about it, to be honest,” James said per ESPN. “I’ve had some great teammates and coaches that have put me in position to be able to facilitate. My teammates have made shots for me throughout my career. Coaches have put me in position to be successful scoring the ball, and I’ve tried to read and react the ball off the rim as far as getting the rebounds, and hopefully throughout all those triple-doubles, I hope I got a winning record in those games because that is what’s most important.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The four time NBA MVP wasn’t the only player to put up big numbers. Anthony Davis also contributed to last night’s Lake show as he tacked on 34 points and shot 13 of 24 from the field. Prior to last night’s game Davis was in a bit of a slump as he was held under 20 points in each of his last two games. In Sunday night’s game Davis really struggled as he was held to a staggering 14-points against the Atlanta Hawks. Kentavous Caldwell-Pope also played well considering it was his 3-pointer in the last 55.3 seconds of the game that put the Lakers at a more secure lead, 112-107. In total Caldwell-Pope had 13 points.

Thunder has been struggling for a while as they have now lost for the fourth time in the past five games. While in L.A. the team couldn’t seem to catch a break. They came to the city to participate in back-to-back games against the Clippers and Lakers and were defeated in both. In Monday night’s game between OKC and the Clippers, Thunder barely lost with the final score of 88-90. Last night, Dennis Schroder and Danilo Gallinari led the team in points and tacked on 31 and 25 points respectively.

The Lakers are now 8-1 at home and are on the road for the next four games straight. They meet with the Thunder again on Friday for a rematch, but this time on their territory.