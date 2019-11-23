Lakers’ Rajon Rondo Fined Enormous Amount for Unsportsmanlike Conduct

Rajon Rondo is going to have to bust out his checkbook in a big way for his actions on Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Los Angeles Lakers veteran guard was fined $35,000 for making “unsportsmanlike physical contact” with Thunder guard Dennis Schroder, “verbal abuse” of an official and not leaving the court in a timely manner following his ejection.

Schroder and Rondo were going back and forth for most of the game before the incident early in the fourth quarter. Rondo picked up a flagrant 2 foul for his strike to Schroder’s groin region as they jostled for position on an inbounds pass.

Here’s how the NBA officials Twitter account described the situation:

“Replay Review (Game Crew): if a potential hostile act was committed by Rondo in Q4 of #LALatOKC. Ruling: Flagrant foul penalty 2 assessed to Rondo for unnecessary and excessive contact made with Schroder, Rondo ejected.”

Replay Review (Game Crew): if a potential hostile act was committed by Rondo in Q4 of #LALatOKC. Ruling: Flagrant foul penalty 2 assessed to Rondo for unnecessary and excessive contact made with Schroder, Rondo ejected. pic.twitter.com/X5Tn56LT7B — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) November 23, 2019

Rondo also appeared to spout an obscenity at the official before leaving the court.

“I didn’t think it called for an ejection, but the refs have to do what they feel best fits,” Lakers star LeBron James told ESPN. “But, you know, I didn’t think it called for an ejection.”

Rondo told Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times that he did not regret his actions because he felt disrespected by the official, Ed Malloy.

Rajon Rondo said he believes his $35k fine was mostly about the remark he made toward referee Ed Malloy. Asked if he regrets it, Rondo said no. He felt that Malloy was disrespectful toward him, by pointing in his face after charging him with a flagrant 2. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) November 24, 2019

History of Rajon Rondo’s Fines

Rondo is no stranger to getting hit with fines for his antics on the court. Rondo has forfeited $988,436 due to violations.

Here are some of the situations that resulted in large amounts of forfeited money:

2012: $147,007 for throwing a ball at a ref..

2012: 2 games and $200,000 for fighting with Kris Humphries.

2013: 1 game and $100,000 for making contact with a ref and failing to cooperate with an NBA investigation

2015: 1 game and $117,355 for conduct detrimental to the team with Mavericks.

2015: 1 game and $86,364 for using foul language towards a ref and failing to leave the court in a timely manner from BOS-SAC game

3 games and $186,207 for fighting during HOU-LAL game

The last incident on the above list was with Chris Paul and was one of the most talked about NBA fights in recent memory, being dubbed “spit-gate.” Rondo vehemently denies spitting on the then-Houston guard, who was on the court on Friday with Oklahoma City.

“Of course, the NBA went with his side because I got three games and he got two,” Rondo said. “Everyone wants to believe Chris Paul is a good guy. They don’t know he’s a horrible teammate. They don’t know how he treats people. Look at what he did last year when he was in L.A.; trying to get to the Clippers’ locker room. They don’t want to believe he’s capable of taunting and igniting an incident.”

Lakers Injury Report: Alex Caruso Re-Aggravates Calf

The Lakers will be a little shorthanded at guard on Saturday night against Memphis with Alex Caruso sitting out with a calf injury he reaggravated against OKC. Avery Bradley is also still out a hairline fracture in his right leg.

Alex Caruso re-aggravated his calf last night and is out tonight. Avery Bradley is obviously still out with his injury. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) November 23, 2019

The Lakers are a 7.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies with a total of 225 points. Memphis is 5-9 this season and have dropped their last two games by double-digits.

