LeBron James Fires Back at Bulls Fan Heckler With Savage Response

LeBron James shut down the Chicago Bulls in more ways than one.

Not only did the Los Angeles Lakers overcome a 13-point deficit to begin the fourth quarter to defeat the Bulls, 118-112, on Tuesday night — LeBron shut up a courtside heckler.

As the presumed Bulls fan — the game took place at United Center — kept talking trash near the Lakers’ bench, James had one savage line: “Your lady’s embarrassed to be with you.”

Check out the video for yourself.

@KingJames and the lakers went in on this bulls fan lol. Lebron told him “ya lady embarrassed to be with you” lol pic.twitter.com/jRJSAjyThN — Josh Delrio (@delrio_josh) November 6, 2019

LeBron Also Posts Historic Performance in Win

James not only shut the Bulls fan heckler up, he proved he’s not washed up by any means. As James nears his 35th birthday by the end of the calendar year, the 16-year veteran posted a triple-double stat line of 30 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

It was his third straight triple-double — the oldest player in NBA history to accomplish the feat and the first Laker to do so in 32 years.

To top it all off, the 34-year-old veteran had a savage tweet regarding the idea that he’s “washed.”

Lakers’ Massive Comeback Led by Bench

Although James’ performance — and savage putdown — were some of the main topics of the night, they weren’t the only topics. That would be because the Lakers’ comeback — led by the bench of Kyle Kuzma, Quinn Cook, Alex Caruso, Dwight Howard and Troy Daniels — was the other big topic.

The 16-0 surge paced by the aforementioned group led to the Lakers’ sixth victory in a row and a 3-0 road trip. The Lakers will now return back to Los Angeles with the best record in the league.

Anthony Davis gave a big compliment to the bench following the team’s comeback, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“Anytime our bench comes in and does great things, I want to be the first one off the bench cheering those guys on right on the court, jumping up and down, because it gives them confidence as well,” said Davis, who admitted that James, DeMarcus Cousins and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope kept him encouraged when his Chicago homecoming got off to such a rocky start with Davis shooting just 2-for-9 in the first half. “So we’re one big team. No matter who is on the floor, we got to have guys come in and play, and we should be able to throw anybody in the fire, and we did that tonight. Plenty of guys stepped up.”

Although James had the performance of the game, the three-time NBA champion deflected praise towards his teammates for engineering the Lakers’ comeback win.

“It comes with team success for me,” James said. “Triple-double means absolutely nothing to me if it’s not in a win. This is three wins for us, and I feel pretty happy about the way we performed.” “Those guys came in and gave us a huge push,” James said. “And we needed every minute of it.”

James and the Lakers will look to continue to solidify themselves as the best team in the NBA when they begin a two-game home stand against the Miami Heat on Friday night at Staples Center.