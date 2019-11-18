LeBron James Shows Admiration for Laker Legend Kobe Bryant

The Los Angeles Lakers took victory over the Atlanta Hawks in last night’s game, 122-101. With big numbers put up by Lakers star LeBron James, strong defense, and an exciting dunk by Lakers shooting guard Danny Green, the team was able to breeze by and add to their impressive record, 11-2.

The players on the court aren’t the ones who created the most buzz last night though. It was a fan in the stands who received a great amount of attention. That fan was Lakers legend Kobe Bryant who sat court side and watched the entire Lake show unfold. After the game, NBA legend in the making, King James spoke about his admiration for the former Lakers player.

Per Ben Golliver of the Washington Post James said, “I grew up watching him, admiring him. I was one of the kids who came from high school. He did it. It’s so surreal for me as a kid from Akron to have a guy like Kobe take time out of his day. Even at this point of my career it’s still special”

Lakers’ LeBron James on Kobe Bryant: “I grew up watching him, admiring him. I was one of the kids who came from high school. He did it. It’s so surreal for me as a kid from Akron to have a guy like Kobe take time out of his day. Even at this point of my career it’s still special” pic.twitter.com/rN95aoLY0k — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) November 18, 2019

King James Lauds the Black Mamba

James had a lot to say about Bryant being in attendance at the Staples Center for their game against the Hawks. ESPN detailed that James said it was “so surreal” to play in front of Bryant last night. James continued to say that the Mamba was “like an inspiration to him” growing up.

LeBron described playing in front of Kobe last tonight as "so surreal."@KingJames shared his admiration of @kobebryant with @LakersTalkESPN. pic.twitter.com/PEoyGrPxnO — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) November 18, 2019

James didn’t just laud Bryant when he was questioned during his post game interviews. He also took to his own Instagram to praise the Lakers legend. He captioned his post, “I’m just trying to continue the legacy you left behind in the purple and gold. At the same time make you proud!!”

James did just that as he put on a spectacular show last night, racking up 33 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block.

Kobe Bryant’s Return to the Staples Center

Kobe Bryant didn’t just make a huge impression on James he also surprised other Lakers members and fans in the crowd. As soon as the announcer announced Bryant as their special guest in the audience, fans roared in the stands with excitement. As Lakers reporter Mike Trudell reported, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said he “got chills when the crowd started going nuts at his presence.”

Vogel on having Kobe Bryant courtside. “I got chills when the crowd started going nuts at his presence.” pic.twitter.com/FAaK48jlmZ — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 18, 2019

Fans didn’t stop there. They even applauded Bryant and gave him a standing ovation as he was exiting the game.

Staples Center gives Kobe a standing O as he walks out 👏 pic.twitter.com/PctchKpMVL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 18, 2019

Other Lakers players also had a few words about the Mamba being in the crowd last night.

Per ESPN, Lakers center Anthony Davis said, “I mean, it’s great. I never thought I’d be playing here in such an iconic franchise and have the opportunity to do something great here. Obviously, it’s going to be nothing compared to what Kobe’s done here, but just trying to write my own story and take it game by game, year by year and just keep building.”

Bryant played with the Los Angeles Lakers for the entirety of his 20 year NBA career. He began playing with them in 1996 and retired in 2016. The Black Mamba is an L.A. legend as he is a 12-time All-Star, five-time NBA champion and the 2008 league MVP. He has career averages of 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists a game. Bryant also holds almost every Lakers scoring record, including career points, 33,643.