Bo Scarbrough Scores First NFL Touchdown With Lions [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions just added Bo Scarbrough to their roster, and the running back wasted little time making his presence felt to the team on the field.

After an Ezekiel Elliott fumble, the Lions offense got the ball and promptly jammed it down the Dallas Cowboys‘ throats. The one doing the jamming was Scarbrough, who scored a five yard touchdown right up the middle against the team that drafted him a few years back.

Here’s a look at the play, which was Scarbrough’s first NFL touchdown:

Detroit’s run game is just screaming for someone to step in and offer something and perhaps this is Scarbrough’s big chance to make that happen. So far, he’s made the most of it with a quick touchdown.

Bo Scarbrough Stats

Working in a major tandem backfield with the Crimson Tide, Scarbrough was a seventh round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2018. After being released in Dallas, Scarborough played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks, a place he stuck until 2019, when he was released as part of final roster cuts in late August. Thus far in his career, Scarborough hasn’t registered an NFL statistic to this point in his career.

As a member of the Crimson Tide, Scarbrough was a solid running back. He accounted for 1,512 yards and 20 touchdowns with Alabama, and was the MVP of the Peach Bowl in 2016. While Scarbrough never made an impact in the NFL thus far, he will likely never have a better chance to break through in the league than the one he might get in Detroit.

The Lions ground game is in bad shape given injury and inconsistency, and it will be interesting to see if the Lions elevate Scarbrough to the roster given the struggles of Paul Perkins, J.D. McKissic and Ty Johnson to run the ball consistently in the absence of Kerryon Johnson.

Lions Offense Needs Help on Ground

Detroit’s rushing attack has been pathetic this year, with only three rushing scores, two of which have come from Johnson before he was hurt a few weeks back and promptly put on the IR.

Quite possibly, the Lions are looking for a young player to step up and make themselves known. Johnson hasn’t exactly done it as a sixth round draft pick out of Maryland. None of the other names the Lions have shuffled in and out off the practice squad have made much of a difference, but it’s nice to see Scarbrough come in and make a quick impact to give the Lions a boost in the backfield. It doesn’t hurt he’s a former member of the Cowboys, either.

In essentially what could be a job audition for 2020, Scarbrough has managed to make a big impression early on for the Lions, which is something that fans will be very happy to see. It also has to be very rewarding for Scarbrough to score this touchdown against the team that drafted him and then promptly gave up on him.

