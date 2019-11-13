Lions Add New Offensive Lineman to Roster

The Detroit Lions are facing a bit of an uncertain position up front this week, so enter a familiar face to the mix along the offensive line.

Late Tuesday, the team revealed that they were placing defensive tackle Kevin Strong on IR. Taking his spot on the roster, the Lions were awarded offensive tackle Dan Skipper from the Houston Texans on waivers.

Skipper started his career with the Dallas Cowboys, but quickly signed on with the Lions after that. He has played in Detroit before, and was on the Lions roster in 2017 and 2018. Following spending that brief time with the Lions, he was snatched up by the New England Patriots, where he managed to be on the practice squad for the team that captured Super Bowl LII.

Skipper returns to Detroit this week at a pretty dramatic time of need for the Lions along the offensive front.

Dan Skipper Stats

If it’s direct experience the Lions want, Skipper doesn’t bring much of that to the mix given he has only played in one game to this point in his NFL career with no starts. Skipper does however know the system and scheme given he has been picked up by the Patriots and Texans, two teams that share personnel similarities with the Lions.

Skipper was an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2017, so he undoubtably has a good relationship with Frank Ragnow, Detroit’s center. Ragnow is a fellow Razorback and both he and Skipper’s time overlapped in Fayetteville while in college.

Interestingly enough, at 6-10, Skipper is one of the tallest players in the NFL, which is why teams have appreciated his tools up front. With a body that size, he can move around and serve as a key blocker, even though he has yet to carve out a role up front in the league.

Likely, the hope for Skipper is that he can become a quality reserve offensive lineman and be a rotational player to give a team snaps and depth along their front.

Why Lions Signed Dan Skipper

Detroit is dealing with a potential concussion for offensive tackle Rick Wagner, which was sustained in the game in Chicago when he took a head shot from a Bears linebacker while setting up a block. According to Matt Patricia, Wagner remained in protocol early in the week, which seemingly is tough news for h

As a starter, the Lions might well turn to Tyrell Crosby, who did a decent job holding down the fort in Wagner’s absence. With injuries common up front, however, the team likely wants to be covered which is where Skipper comes in. He’s already familiar with the Lions from his time spent here, so he can come in seamlessly and give the Lions a body at a major position of need on the field.

Don’t expect to see Skipper play a huge role for the team unless there’s an emergency, but the Lions could very well lean on him for a tall body to throw in up front just in case.

