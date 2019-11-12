Darius Slay Encourages Lions, Fans to Keep Fighting

The Detroit Lions have hit a rough patch on their schedule, losing two straight games. But now is not the time to give up, it’s the time to rally up if you’re Darius Slay.

After Detroit struggled in losing to the Chicago Bears, Slay took to Twitter in order to provide a call to arms for Lions fans. As he said, he doesn’t want anyone to be quitting and it’s time for the team to rise up and have a solid push the rest of the way.

Here’s a look at what he wrote:

Love y’all Lion fans lets keep fighting its gonna turn around✊🏽!!!!!! #OnePride — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) November 10, 2019

At 3-5-1, the Lions need wins in a big way in order to claw back in the standings, and Slay isn’t shy about sharing his feelings. He wants the fans to stick behind the team as they push toward the rest of the season and try to have a strong finish to things in 2019 over the second half.

Darius Slay Motivates Lions

Slay feels as if it’s time for the Lions to step up, and under no uncertain terms, he wants to see the Lions get it going and finish the season strong.

As he said in a piece by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, victories the rest of the way are the only way the Lions can salvage things. Here’s a look at what he said:

"We got to win out," Slay said. "We all know we got to win that mug out. If we don't, it going to be ugly. We trying to win out. We got to win out. We know we got to win out and that's the goal, to win out." The Lions are 3-5-1 with seven weeks left in the regular season and have lost five of their last six games. They're alone in last place in the NFC North, and likely can't afford another loss if they're going to avoid spending a third straight January at home. Asked what he meant by "ugly," Slay said simply an ugly finish to the season that falls short of goals.

Slay isn’t wrong. The Lions need to at the very least give themselves a chance to make the playoffs or be in the conversation with some winning down the stretch. Even if the Lions don’t make the playoffs, a solid finish to 2019 could help set the stage for a better 2020 in which the team has hopes to take the next step.

Darius Slay a big Play Player

Slay has been elite since being a second round draft pick of the Lions back in 2013, and has developed into one of the elite shut down corners in the entire league. He’s also a star for the Lions in the community, and arguably, is one of the top faces of the franchise at this point in time.

This past offseason, Slay missed the OTA period for Detroit amid wanting a new contract. While the Lions haven’t worked anything out with him, they also haven’t closed the door on making his re-signing a priority in the future, meaning a trade is possible if the team wants to move on. Slay also had a strong reaction to the team dealing Quandre Diggs for a draft pick a few weeks ago.

There’s simply no doubting the importance of him to the team in both the short and the long term, and as he motivates the team and tries to rally the fanbase, that’s even more clear.

