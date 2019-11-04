Grading the Lions for Loss to Raiders

The Detroit Lions suffered a tough defeat at the hands of the Oakland Raiders by a final score of 31-24, and the lack of execution in crunch time cost the team once again in a big way late and early.

So how should the team be graded as a result for their work? Here’s a look at putting out some scores for the groups as the Lions slip to 3-4-1 on the season.

Lions Offense Grade

C+

Detroit went up and down the field most of the day and their wide receiver group could not be stopped. Matthew Stafford played well. They even got a few big plays out of the backfield. Yet, when Detroit needed to make big plays the most, they failed to get the job done. They turned over the ball twice which led to 14 Oakland points, and did not manage to score on multiple second half drives. Worse, there was a lack of creativity from Darrell Bevell, the team’s offensive coordinator. This defeat is far from the fault of the offense, but they didn’t get the job done in a couple consecutive series.

Lions Defense Grade

F

Detroit didn’t cause a turnover, nor did they generate nearly enough third down stops. They didn’t get off the field when they had to and Josh Jacobs ran them over. Additionally, crossing routes prevented the team from slowing down a fast passing attack. As a whole, it was a miserable day from start to finish for this group. Detroit was pushed around in the trenches, got little pass rush and was a complete train wreck on the defensive side of the ball. That’s bad news for Matt Patricia, as this group is his baby. Not a good look to be wiped out like this on the road and have less than 0 answers for a reason why.

Lions Special Teams Grade

B-

Detroit’s special teams didn’t have a big chance to make an impact on the game. Matt Prater made his extra points and his field goal, and Sam Martin had a decent punt which wasn’t able to be downed thanks to a special teams gaffe and a lack of communication. It could have been better, but it could have been worse. A fitting way for this game to play out from this group’s standpoint. Detroit didn’t have much of a chance to get their special teams to play a large role either way.

Lions Coaching Staff Grade

D-

It’s not a passing grade for Detroit’s coaching staff. The game plan on the defensive side leaves a lot to be desired at this point in time, which Patricia essentially admits. Offensively, the Lions have far too many lapses in consistency in order to be a thread throughout the game. There are still untimely penalties and turnovers plaguing the team week to week. The bottom line? The Lions seem to give the appearance of an average to below average coached team. In year two, after a disastrous year one, that’s troublesome and arguably the most glaring part of all the losses thus far.

