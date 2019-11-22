Two Top Lions Draft Picks Excelling on Special Teams

A football team is more than just the notable stars that get the front page press every single week. The Detroit Lions have a couple special teams aces proving that true thus far in 2019.

Though their impact during normal defensive series has been limited at best, the duo of linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin and safety Miles Killebrew have carved out quite an impactful role on special teams thus far this season. The duo has helped the Lions become one of the more solid teams in the league in terms of punt coverage, and has been good on kickoffs as well.

Recently, the Lions revealed that the duo is tied for the league lead in terms of special teams tackles with 11 each, which has helped boost and bolster the team’s overall work in terms of special teams coverage.

The @Lions special teams units have been anchored by S Miles Killebrew & LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (@ReevesMaybin), who are tied for 2nd in the NFL with 11 special teams tackles each. The Lions allow an average of 3.3 yards per punt return, the 2nd-best mark in the NFL.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/8GhFVV9XI0 — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) November 22, 2019

It’s great to see both Reeves-Maybin and Killebrew working hard and making a large impact on the field and making Detroit’s coverage units so tough. In the past, the Lions have struggled with regards to this, so it’s a breath of fresh air to see this duo leading an impressive resurgence.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin Stats

Picked in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Tennessee, Reeves-Maybin hasn’t seen the field much in terms of a regular role for the Lions. As a whole, he’s only put up 43 tackles, 0.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. Revees-Maybin has, however, always looked like a capable player for special teams given his overall speed and ability to run and pursue on the field of play. Thus far, he’s looked like a natural doing that this season, and has arguably carved out a niche role on the team doing so.

While at Tennessee, Reeves-Maybin was a very productive linebacker, putting up 240 tackles, 8 sacks, 1 interception, and 4 forced fumbles during his time with the Voulenteers. After being selected to Detroit, there was some question as to how the Lions would use him, but it’s clear he has found a significant home on special teams most of all for the Lions, which is positive to see in Detroit.

Reeves-Maybin’s play thus far likely has many Lions diehards remembering the days of Scott Kowalkowski, another linebacker who stood out as an elite special teamer.

Miles Killebrew Stats

Much like Reeves-Maybin, Killbrew was a high draft pick in Bob Quinn’s first class in 2016. Killebrew was a third rounder who many expected to make an instant impact at the position of safety. Killebrew, however, didn’t catch on as a starter fast at all, but continued to flash his speed, strength and tackling ability on special teams during camp. The Lions have given him a look on the field as a starter, but in his career, he’s put up 85 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 touchdown and 1 forced fumble.

Sensing the need to get him on the field somehow, the staff has done a nice job to work Killebrew into the mix in terms of special teams. He is able to use his biggest assets of strength and speed in order to make things happen.

As a whole, it’s nice to see this duo making their presence felt for the Lions in a big way and helping to clean up the mess that has been the Detroit coverage units in years past.

