Jeff Driskel Scores Easy Touchdown for Lions [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions haven’t had an elite offensive day against the Dallas Cowboys, but they’ve gotten a few nice plays to stay in the game courtesy of Jeff Driskel.

Most recently, Driskel walked into the end zone for the Lions after a drive which started on the opposite side of midfield thanks to a Jamal Agnew punt return.

Driskel, after a few nice runs from Bo Scarbrough, faked a handoff and was able to easily walk into the end zone for the Detroit score and surprise the Dallas defense.

Driskel hasn’t done much to inspire confidence for the Lions and their offense, but this was one of the nicer plays he has turned in thus far on the season.

Jeff Driskel’s College Stats

Before his stint with the Lions begun this season, in college, Driskel played for Will Muschamp at Florida for four years, and had his pinnacle in college come when he led the 11-2 Gators to the Sugar Bowl where they played the Louisville Cardinals and lost the game.

After injury, Driskel lost his starting job and elected to transfer. He departed for Louisiana Tech where he had a great finish to his career, putting up 4,026 passing yards and 27 touchdowns in 2015. In total, Driskel had quite a productive college career, putting up 7,437 yards and 50 touchdowns to just 27 interceptions. He then became a sixth round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Driskel Has Decent NFL Stats

Following college, Driskel was selected by the San Francisco 49ers but did not make the team. He latched on with the Cincinnati Bengals where he would become the emergency starter in October of 2018. Due to the loss of Andy Dalton, Driskel was pressed into duty and did a nice job for the Bengals, putting up 1,003 yards, 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Though his team was 1-4, Driskel showed the goods to being a capable backup who can give the team a chance in situations just like the one he will face in Detroit.

Coming into last week, Driskel has also rushed for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground, proving just how difficult he can be to game plan for. He can scramble a bit, which is an added wrinkle to his game which gives him a bit of an advantage in the pocket against teams that haven’t seen him.

Detroit’s offense has not been able to get the job done with Driskel whatsoever. Their plan has been more to dump the ball off on short passes rather than try to target anything long, playing right into the hands of the Cowboys who have easily smothered them on defense.

For one play however, Driskel looked capable and was able to get his team into the end zone.

