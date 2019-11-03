Lions-Raiders Inactives: Detroit Gets Key Secondary Piece Back

The Detroit Lions and Oakland Raiders will meet for the first time in a regular season since 2015, and both teams will be looking to find some momentum that could get either side back into the playoff race this season.

Both squads will be fighting a few health problems as they get back to work this week, and have some key players who are sitting down. Here’s a look at some of the top names that have been shelved for Week 9 leading up to the game.

Detroit Inactives

S Tracy Walker

DT Mike Daniels

G Graham Glasgow

CB Amani Oruwariye

CB Michael Jackson

G Beau Benzschawel

QB David Blough

Analysis

It’s a big loss for the Lions to be without Walker as well as Glasgow up front, but a big plus for them to have Slay at their disposal, who is a key cornerback that routinely shuts down the opposition’s best wideout. To have him back is a huge development for a Detroit defense which has survived without him before but didn’t want to again. Not seeing Da’Shawn Hand on this list is a huge boost to the defensive front, even as Mike Daniels continues to be limited in his attempt to return. There was no sense rushing him back to the field this week whatsoever. Not seeing Damon Harrison on this list is a big boost to the Lions as well for the front. A’Shawn Robinson is also active, which is more good news for the front.

As for Oakland, the Raiders rebounded a bit better in terms of health this week. They will be missing Rodney Hudson the most, and they will have to adjust without him. Overall, the Raiders will be decently healthy for this matchup, but the fact they are so thin on the offensive line might be a huge problem against the Detroit front.

What To Know

Today’s Raiders-Lions game will kick off at 4 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on Fox. The announcers for the game are Thom Brenneman and Chris Spielman with Shannon Spake on the sidelines.

The Raiders and Lions will tangle for the final time in Oakland, and the Lions are a narrow underdog for the road game which will challenge their ability to travel and switch time zones. Detroit has not played well on the west coast this season, but even in spite of that, they should have some key matchups in their favor in terms of the passing game to rely on. Beyond that, Detroit might be able to rely on snuffing the Raiders out up front in order to limit a solid ground game which the team has. Oakland can grind out the yards and hang tough defensively, but it might take more than that for the Detroit offense to be slowed completely. Overall, it’s a huge test for both teams and a vital game in the standings for each side to try and capture.

With the reveal of these inactives, it’s nearly time for kickoff between the Lions and Raiders.

READ NEXT: Lions Reach Contract Extension With Linebacker