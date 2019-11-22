Lions Week 12 Injury Designations: Top Cornerback Ruled Questionable vs. Redskins

The Detroit Lions have been dinged up in a big way in recent weeks, and after another hard hitting game in Week 11, they are still feeling a little bit of pain heading into Week 12.

As the Lions prepare to go on the road to take on the Washington Redskins, they are still facing down some major questions at key spots on their roster. Most of these problems are on the offensive side of the ball, where Matthew Stafford and a few of his key linemen are still missing. Defensively, the team is also still lacking some big guns in the trenches as well. One lineman has returned to the mix, however.

So now that the practice week is done, what do the game statuses look like for Sunday? Here’s a look at everyone’s designation for this week’s game, including a surprise in the defensive backfield.

Jamal Agnew, CB

Wednesday: No practice (ankle)

Thursday: No practice

Friday: No practice

Designation: Out

It’s nice to see Agnew not sidelined with a worse injury considering how things looked in the game last week. The fact he is out with an ankle is tough, but it’s good news that things weren’t much worse. Agnew will be a big loss for the team’s special teams unit given what he can do there and the type of returns he can generate.

Trey Flowers, DE

Wednesday: No practice (concussion)

Thursday: No practice

Friday: No practice

Designation: Out

Flowers left the field with a painful looking injury and was later revealed to be in protocol. If he can’t recover in time this week to practice, it’s likely he will be sitting out and the team will miss Flowers badly given their lack of a punchy pass rush. So far, Flowers has been the only one bringing the consistent effort, which is tough news for the Lions to see him on the report.

Da’Shawn Hand, DL

Wednesday: No practice (ankle)

Thursday: No practice

Friday: No practice

Designation: Out

Much like the last few weeks, Hand has been sidelined with ankle problems and that is tough news given how hard he worked to come back off his elbow injury earlier this season. Without consistent practice, it doesn’t seem as if Hand will be good to go this week, so that means someone like Mike Daniels could figure significantly into the team’s defensive game plan.

Sam Martin, P

Wednesday: No practice (abdomen)

Thursday: Limited practice

Friday: Limited practice

Designation: In

Martin continues to see his practice time reduced with the injury and it’s likely to be the same scenario this week as it has been in other weeks. Expect Martin to continue to skip practice and punt on game day which is still good for the team given what he can do. Best for them to rest him at this point in time.

Frank Ragnow, OL

Wednesday: No practice (concussion)

Thursday: No practice

Friday: No practice

Designation: Out

Ragnow, like Flowers, went off with the concussion last week and is out with the ailment. If he cannot go, Graham Glasgow would likely move to center which would then force the Lions to dip into their guard rotation for a new starter. It wouldn’t be the end of the world, but a healthy Ragnow would be much better for the offensive front.

Matthew Stafford, QB

Wednesday: No practice (hip/back)

Thursday: No practice

Friday: No practice

Designation: Out

No surprise here to see Stafford still sitting down, It’s not likely the Lions will play him against the hapless Redskins this week, but his status for Thanksgiving will be a fascinating watch given that is an important game on the Detroit schedule. Until then, don’t count on seeing him playing or practicing seriously at all.

Tracy Walker, DB

Wednesday: No practice (knee)

Thursday: No practice

Friday: No practice

Designation: Out

This is an obvious case of the Lions getting one step forward and two back. Walker returned, then immediately left with another injury and the Dallas offense took advantage in a big way. Without him again it will be tough to see the Lions winning a ton down the stretch given what he can do for the secondary.

C.J. Moore, S

Wednesday: Limited practice (hamstring)

Thursday: Limited practice

Friday: Full practice

Designation: In

Moore has been huge on special teams this season and is needed as a backup safety, so the Lions will want to see him get as healthy as possible for this game in order to help both sides of the ball this week.

Rick Wagner, T

Wednesday: Limited practice (concussion)

Thursday: Full practice

Friday: Full practice

Designation: In

Wagner is inching back for the Lions again which is significant given the fact that he has been missing with a concussion. The Lions could use him for a rough offensive front that has sustained plenty of injuries lately this season, and it would be big to get him back.

Damon Harrison, DL

Wednesday: Not listed

Thursday: No practice (resting veteran)

Friday: Limited practice

Designation: In

The Lions have been getting Harrison rest during the week. That is the case once again this week.

Rashaan Melvin, CB

Wednesday: Not listed

Thursday: Not listed

Friday: Limited practice (ribs)

A surprise addition to the report, Melvin pops up with injured ribs and is now questionable for Sunday’s game. He would be another big loss for the secondary given the time he plays and role he sees.

