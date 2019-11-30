Luka Doncic Becomes 3rd Player to Average a 30-Point Triple-Double for a Calendar Month

The Dallas Mavericks began their three-game road trip tonight with a victory over the Phoenix Suns 120-113. The Mavericks currently rank number fourth in the Western Conference with a 12-6 record, while the Phoenix Suns now rank number eight with a 8-10 record. The Mavericks will next meet up with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and will wrap up their road trip against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

Mavericks superstar, Luka Doncic lit up the game tonight as he led his team to victory with a career high of 42 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds. After tonight, Doncic has officially ended the month averaging 32.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 10.4 assists a game. He now joins Russell Westbrook (2x) and Oscar Robertson (8x) to become the third player in NBA history to average a 30-point triple-double for a calendar month (min. 5 games), according to ESPN Stats.

Oscar Robertson. Russell Westbrook. Luka Doncic. That's it. That's the list. pic.twitter.com/FUNusX3aDe — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 30, 2019

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

The matchup between the Mavericks and the Suns started off great but once Donic got the ball, things went downhill for the Suns. By the end of the first quarter Doncic already had 6 buckets (14 points) and 6 assists. The Mavericks led at the end of the first, 31-25. Even with Doncic sidelined at the start of the second quarter, the Suns struggled to catch up. By the time Doncic returned, Dallas had already secured a nine-point lead, 45-36. With the help of Aron Baynes and Kelly Oubre Jr. the Suns were able to finally pick up the pace and tie the game, 50-50. After being fouled a few times, Doncic went to the line and scored 3/4 free throws. Dallas ended the half ahead by three, 53-50.

The Suns came in hot at the beginning of the second half. After a few traded possessions, Booker came in and made a quick step back three to put the Suns up 58-56 for their first lead since the first quarter (10-9). At one point, the Suns were able to gain an eight-point lead, 71-63. The Mavs quickly got back in it and trailed the Suns by only five, 79-74. After the teams went neck and neck for a while to grasp a lead, Doncic hit a three to tie the game, 87-87. The Mavericks were able to outscore the Suns by seven points and kept them at 24 points in the fourth quarter to finally end the game with a W, 120-113.

Per The Dallas Morning Views, Doncic talked about the team’s victory. “Getting in the paint for me, that was the key. Not just for me, for everybody. We play our best when we get in the paint a lot,” Doncic said.

Luka Doncic so Far This Season

Luka is in his second year of playing in the NBA and is causing a huge disturbance. He is currently averaging 30.1 points, 10 boards and 9.5 assists so far this season. He is shooting 48.5% from the field and 32.9% from the three. Tonight, Doncic was bouncing back after the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, 114-99. The Clippers were able to dismantle Doncic’s ability to play as he only shot 4-of-14 and committed seven turnovers against the Clips.

“It’s just one game. We lost one game. We shouldn’t be worried about that,” Doncic said.

Docic is putting up incredible numbers, especially for a rookie. He is also currently among the top three players to be favored to win this season’s NBA MVP award, following only reigning NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo.