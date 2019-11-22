Orlando Magic Should Sign Jamal Crawford, Says NBA Hall-of-Famer

Over the past few months, NBA free agent Jamal Crawford has had numerous current and former NBA players vouch for his skillset. However, yet the 19-year veteran out of the University of Michigan is still on the open market. During a recent interview with NBA.com’s Shaun Powell, Crawford revealed his desire to continue playing in the NBA.

“I know I can play,” Crawford told NBA.com, “and I would think my reputation is still solid. It’s baffling to me.”

“Physically, I feel better than I did last season,” he said. “I’m able to get my body together. My skill set is sharp. I feel that I’m good. My mindset is be patient, and hopefully, something good comes about it. I’ll be ready for the opportunity,” said Crawford.

Crawford averaged 30 points per game during the final month of the 2018-19 season with the Phoenix Suns. He also ended the season by becoming the oldest player in NBA history with 50-plus points in a game against the Dallas Mavericks.

“He was top five in scoring last year in the month of April,” former 14-year veteran center and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins said when asked why Crawford is the best free agent available on the Scal and Pals podcast. “The only other people who were in front of him were Giannis [Antetokounmpo], James Harden and Kemba Walker. He averaged 31 points per game and six assists.

“People talk about his age and stuff like that, but he had the highest-scoring month of his career [last year] and all those numbers were off the bench. He averaged 16 points per game and shot 47 percent on those games where he played 25 minutes or more. He still could help a team.”

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors, and viral content!

Who Could Use the 3-Time Sixth Man of the Year?

On Thursday’s episode of ESPN’s The Jump, the panel of Rachel Nichols, Zach Lowe, and Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady discussed the 19-year veteran’s chance of playing this season.

“I’m going to say yes if only to be a locker room vet on a team that is not going anywhere this season,” said Lowe. “I don’t see him getting minutes on a playoff team. He is 39 I know he looks 25, he never ages, it is not super unusual for a man at the age of 39 to be in the league.”

McGrady also vouched for Crawford to be in the league while pointing to the Orlando Magic as a potential fit.

“The man had 51 in his last game,” said Tracy McGrady. “Right now, he scores better than a lot of these guys coming in off the bench. I mean – Orlando Magic, we need some help down there in Orlando coming off the bench. [Nikola] Vucevic is out, Aaron Gordon twisted his ankle last night, we really need some firepower off our bench if you want to be a playoff team. I mean Jamal Crawford is out there and it is warm weather, I mean come on. His joints will move easily.”

VideoVideo related to orlando magic should sign jamal crawford, says nba hall-of-famer 2019-11-22T01:57:59-05:00

Where Else Could Jamal Crawford Fit in?

Last month, Crawford shared his opinion after the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Clippers on opening night.

“Bron and AD are great, like the Lakers shooters, BUT feels like they’re missing another scoring creator..,” tweeted Crawford.

Bron and AD are great, like the Lakers shooters, BUT feels like they're missing another scoring creator… — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) October 23, 2019

Back in August, Kendrick Perkins tweeted out, “Waiting on one of these Contenders to sign you!!! Houston Rockets would really be legit. Real Talk.”

Crawford would then replied, “These weeks are flying by”

Waiting on one of these Contenders to sign you!!! @HoustonRockets would really be legit. Real Talk — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 15, 2019

READ NEXT: Lakers’ LeBron James Has ‘Gone Hollywood,’ Says Mark Cuban