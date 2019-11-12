Manchester United Injury Update: Scott McTominay Could Miss Key Fixtures With Ankle Knock

Manchester United were back to winning ways in the Premier League with a 3-1 triumph against Brighton Hove Albion on Sunday. Midfielder Scott McTominay played a major role in that victory, but the Reds could be without the 22-year-old for the next couple of weeks due to an ankle injury he sustained during the match.

Scott McTominay leaves on a stretcher after receiving treatment on the touchline. The Stretford End sing the #MUFC midfielder’s name as he is taken down the tunnel pic.twitter.com/Rr88JHH8nJ — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) November 10, 2019

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the Scot underwent an MRI Monday, but hoped it didn’t reveal anything too serious.

“He went over on his ankle and it looked like a painful one,” said the Norwegian boss, via Manchester Evening News. “He’s in for a scan [on Monday] so it could be a couple of weeks out but we hope not. He wasn’t rolling around so hopefully it won’t be too serious.”

McTominay limped off the pitch during following United’s 3-0 win against Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League Thursday, but was given permission to start against Brighton. Up until he was stretchered off the pitch, McTominay was easily one of United’s best players, even forcing an own goal by Davy Propper that doubled United’s lead in the first half.

The Academy graduate has started 16 matches for the club this campaign, scoring against league rivals Arsenal and Norwich City.

McTominay Withdraws From Scotland Squad

Because of his sprain, McTominay was forced to withdraw from the Scotland team for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying matches. Steve Clarke’s men are set to face Cyprus on Saturday and Kazakhstan on November 19. Liverpool’s Andy Robertson, who played the entire 90 minutes of their win against Manchester City Sunday, will not make the trip to Cyprus for the fixture. The team captain will however stay with the team in the build-up to the match.

If reports are true that McTominay is set to miss at least four weeks nursing his injury, he could sit out for crucial fixtures where United cannot afford to lose, notably matches against Tottenham Hotspur on December 4 and the contentious Manchester derby at the Etihad on December 7.

Two United Players Showing Signs of an Imminent Return

It’s not all doom and gloom at Old Trafford, though. Paul Pogba, who McTominay has seemingly replaced in the midfield in the wake of his own absence, is nearing a comeback in time for a grueling festive campaign. The Frenchman posted an Instagram story Monday showing doctors removing the cast affixed to his right foot.

Paul Pogba has had his cast removed 👏😄 [📸 IG: paulpogba] pic.twitter.com/Z7Ab1lKQYh — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) November 11, 2019

This aligns with the Frenchman’s timetable for return, telling French news outlet RMC Sport that once his cast is removed, will still have two more weeks of rehabilitation before he can suit up once again.

Centre-back Eric Bailly could also make this triumphant return soon. Bailly, who damaged knee ligaments in a preseason friendly against Tottenham Hotspur in July, is now able to move about without the assistance of crutches and could return to training following this month’s international break.

Two huge injury boosts ahead of the most hectic playing period is a huge benefit to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, since the former United player has quite the challenge ahead of him determining how his men should line up against certain opponents. Manchester United currently sit in seventh on the Premier League table, nine points off the top four.