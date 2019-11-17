Marvin Jones Scores Another Touchdown for Lions [WATCH]

Marvin Jones has been a touchdown waiting to happen for the Detroit Lions thus far in 2019, and he proved that once again with a big play against the Dallas Cowboys.

With the trailing Lions needing points to get back into the game out of the locker room, the team drove down the field and got a nice touchdown out of Jones in the back of the end zone to pull the team a little bit closer in a tight game during the second half.

Here’s a look at the play:

Sadly for the Lions, there wouldn’t be much more explosion than this out of their offense in half two.

Marvin Jones 2019 Statistics

Jones has been fantastic this season for the Lions, and opposite Golladay, has been one of the top wideouts in the entire game. This season, coming into this game, he’s put up 612 yards and 6 touchdowns, which are solid numbers for Detroit. More than that, he has given the Lions a formidable 1-2 punch with Kenny Golladay and has been very dependable this season.

Jones had to prove he could come back off last season’s injury, and he was able to do that with a massive season thus far in 2019. It’s safe to say Jones will continue to put in the good work for the Lions and as a result, should be earning himself Pro Bowl votes and love.

Jeff Driskel’s College Stats

Before his stint with the Lions begun this season, in college, Driskel played for Will Muschamp at Florida for four years, and had his pinnacle in college come when he led the 11-2 Gators to the Sugar Bowl where they played the Louisville Cardinals and lost the game.

After injury, Driskel lost his starting job and elected to transfer. He departed for Louisiana Tech where he had a great finish to his career, putting up 4,026 passing yards and 27 touchdowns in 2015. In total, Driskel had quite a productive college career, putting up 7,437 yards and 50 touchdowns to just 27 interceptions. He then became a sixth round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Driskel Has Decent NFL Stats

Following college, Driskel was selected by the San Francisco 49ers but did not make the team. He latched on with the Cincinnati Bengals where he would become the emergency starter in October of 2018. Due to the loss of Andy Dalton, Driskel was pressed into duty and did a nice job for the Bengals, putting up 1,003 yards, 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Though his team was 1-4, Driskel showed the goods to being a capable backup who can give the team a chance in situations just like the one he will face in Detroit.

Coming into last week, Driskel has also rushed for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground, proving just how difficult he can be to game plan for. He can scramble a bit, which is an added wrinkle to his game which gives him a bit of an advantage in the pocket against teams that haven’t seen him.

Detroit’s offense has not been able to get the job done with Driskel whatsoever. Their plan has been more to dump the ball off on short passes rather than try to target anything long, playing right into the hands of the Cowboys who have easily smothered them on defense.

For a few plays, though, Driskel looked capable and was able to get his team into the end zone not just with his legs but with his arm.

READ NEXT: Matthew Stafford’s Injury Severity Revealed