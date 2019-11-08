Analyst Rips Media For Ignoring Lions’ Matthew Stafford

The Detroit Lions have been getting an amazing season out of Matthew Stafford, and it’s taking time for those in the national media to notice just what he’s doing so far.

Even in spite of the fact that Stafford is easily one of the leading passers in the entire league, not enough folks are taking note of what he has done this far. That’s something that ESPN personality Mike Greenberg wants to change.

Recently, after watching Stafford play and putting up some solid numbers, Greenberg took time out to make sure everyone knows just what Stafford is doing and explain why he wants to see more folks start to give him some love for his on-field work in 2019.

With very little fanfare, Matt Stafford leads the league in yards passing per game, and has thrown 19 TDs and 5 picks. Having a monster season and no one is paying him any attention. #Lions — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) November 6, 2019

Greenberg, perhaps surprisingly, has been one of the only national pundits to show Stafford the love for what has been an MVP level season thus far out of the quarterback. He’s right to say that more folks need to show Stafford attention for what he’s been able to do. Arguably, the Lions have only been close to contention because of him and the work of their offense.

If the Lions were to start winning, it might be an easy way to get Stafford a bit more love.

Pro Bowl Dreaming

Not only does Stafford have the amazing throws, but he is starting to pile up the numbers which might help his case for the game. Stafford hasn’t routinely been able to state his case as a Pro Bowl player, only making one of the games in his career in 2014. He’s been an alternate before and has been invited in other years, but it would be huge for the Lions to be able to get Stafford back in the game for his own confidence and his career if he can make it outright.

Most agree the now watered down Pro Bowl is a poor litmus test for successful players, but Stafford could be heading for the game and potentially for an All-Pro nod as well if he keeps up his huge play so far this season. It would be a huge thing for a quarterback which needs to boost his resume even more, and a huge way for him to get even more attention for the season.

Matthew Stafford’s 2019 Stats

Doing his best to try and shift the narrative from those who are negative about him, Stafford has been on a tear so far this season, putting up more touchdowns than interceptions while also going well over 1,000 yards already on the young season. He’s played consistent and looks the part of a guy who is ready to make the 30s the best years of his career. The Lions also have a better offense under Stafford now, as they are being led by Darrell Bevell, a guy who has worked with elite quarterbacks and elite offenses before.

This season, Stafford’s play has been a breath of fresh air for the team, and they’ve needed him playing well to have the respectable start they have had thus far. It seems the team’s new offense, which is putting up numbers and popular in the locker room, is suiting its quarterback well. Mistakes have been limited and the big plays have come more freely and frequently.

Stafford seems to be on the right track toward getting the Lions over the hump. No matter who notices him, he’s going to be turning in the big efforts in order to have another big season on the field.

