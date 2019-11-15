Mohamed Sanu Fantasy: Will Patriots WR Have Another Big Game?

In just his second game since being traded, New England Patriots receiver Mohamed Sanu showed he can be a primary target, reeling in a career-high 10 catches.

Having already built chemistry with Tom Brady in just a short time, Sanu is a veteran presence New England desperately needed on offense. The question is whether he can replicate such a performance on a weekly basis.

When New England travels to Philadelphia for a Super Bowl LII rematch, it could mark another big night for Sanu. The Eagles have one of the league’s worst passing defenses this season and have been hampered by injury over the past few weeks. Though some reinforcement is coming back, like Malcolm Jenkins, it still may be a long night for Philadelphia looking to neutralize Edelman and Sanu.

And with revenge on New England’s mind as well as not wanting to drop consecutive games, the Patriots may be as determined as ever when they take the field on Sunday.

Mohamed Sanu Matchup vs Philadelphia

Though this will be the first time in four years the Patriots play the Eagles in the regular season, Sanu went against Philadelphia earlier this season while still with the Atlanta Falcons.

In that Week 2 encounter, the Falcons earned their lone win of the season, 24-20, over the visiting Eagles in a game that saw little production from Sanu on offense. He finished the day with just four catches on seven targets for 16 yards and played in 83 percent of the Falcons’ offensive snaps that day.

The Eagles, however, have been susceptible to allowing big games for opposing receivers all season. Though their overall numbers have improved slightly, Philadelphia’s opponents average 239 yards per game through the air. In addition, the Eagles have allowed 16 touchdown passes in just nine games.

As for Sanu’s career numbers against the Eagles, he has only made 10 catches on 15 targets for a slim 48 yards and no touchdown receptions. He’ll look to break that trend on Sunday and has the capability along with the offense to do just that.

Should You Start Sanu vs Philadelphia?

Sanu’s fantasy stock is trending upwards in a hurry. In addition to having Tom Brady as his quarterback, he is involved in an offense that has been more pass-oriented.

Going up against a team that has struggled to defend the pass and may have difficulty containing downfield routes, Sanu could show off his versatility in a big way this weekend. At 6-foot-2, he is taller than a typical slot receiver and has the speed to run deep routes if a play requires.

The Patriots could carve the Eagles’ secondary apart on Sunday and it may be a direct result of Sanu getting the maximum amount of touches. If you’re looking for a strong performance out of your receiving group in fantasy this week, put Sanu into your starting lineup; your playoff hopes may rely on it.

