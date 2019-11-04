This Clippers’ Player Kept Them in the Game Against the Utah Jazz

Kawhi Leonard wasn’t the only player to stand out in The Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz game Sunday night. Though the team struggled to find their rhythm in the first half of the game. Center for The Los Angeles Clippers, Montrezl Harrell came out hungry and dominated on the court. He hit the glass hard with 19 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a block in 29 minutes, earning himself Kia Performance of the Game.

.@MONSTATREZZ came up big on the offensive glass. He earns the @Kia Performance of the Game pic.twitter.com/nsQTL6LHrt — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 4, 2019

LA Clippers Tough Win

The Clippers could not seem to find momentum in their match up against the Jazz on November 3. It is arguably noted that it was the 6’8″ center’s energy that kept Los Angeles in the game. The Clippers entered the second half slacking on the scoreboard in a 41-39 point disadvantage. Harrell came out aggressively and got six of his eight rebounds offensively.

The four-year veteran helped lead the team in points, coming right under Kawhi Leonard who scored 30 points. Lou Williams also contributed to the Clippers’ scoreboard and ended the night with 17 points. The three created a powerhouse that helped ultimately defeat the Utah Jazz in a 105-94-point game.

“We got back in the game with second-chance points, crashing the glass and keeping the ball alive,” Harrell said. “I think a lot of our second-chance points really helped us in the game. We kept finding ways to get the ball and give ourselves an extra possession.”

The Clippers’ defense was also phenomenal, as they were able to keep the Jazz under 100-points. With the Clippers’ stellar defense, The Utah Jazz weren’t able to score 30 points in any quarter. Though the Jazz held the Clippers under 30 points in the first three quarters as well, the Clippers unleashed the beast in the fourth and racked up 40 buckets.

📊 19 PTS / 8 REB / 6 OREB @MONSTATREZZ took care of business. pic.twitter.com/ywh48kBRhG — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 4, 2019

Montrezl Harrell’s Performance

When Montrezl was asked in a post-game interview how he translated his energy into offensive boards, Harrell answered, “just playing harder than everybody. That’s how I got here in this league by just playing harder and outworking everybody and leaving it all out on the floor.”

Left it all on the floor 🎤 @MONSTATREZZ on the mic post-game. pic.twitter.com/WAOFC5G4gq — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 4, 2019

Harrell’s role on the Los Angeles Clippers is to come off the bench and be a player that the starting five can rely on. He is an explosive bench player that works hard to keep the team’s momentum going and picks up the slack when needed. He is averaging 19.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and two assists this season with the Clippers. He was also titled October’s Sub of the Month.

After last night’s win The Clippers have accumulated four wins at home. They host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. PST.