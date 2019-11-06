Ex-Lakers Guard to Cam Newton: ‘Come to the Bears’

The Chicago Bears have been one of the NFL’s most disappointing teams this year. After winning the NFC North in 2018 under then-new head coach Matt Nagy, the Bears have been a complete dud on offense and currently sit at the bottom of the division with a 3-5 record.

At present, Bears fans are beyond fed up–understandably so. Some want Nagy fired after just a season and a half; others want GM Ryan Pace gone. And while both Pace and Nagy share the blame for what’s currently happening in Chicago, there’s also the virtually nonexistent quarterback position that has been killing Chicago on the field.

The quarterback position is said to be one of the most important in sports–and in a quarterback-driven league, third-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky simply isn’t cutting it. Trubisky has just five touchdown passes on the entire season–three of which came in one quarter against a very bad Washington Redskins team.

Trubisky has fewer touchdown passes than Case Keenum (9), Kyle Allen (9), Marcus Mariota (7) and Joe Flacco (6). The former second-overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, this was supposed to be his breakout season. Instead, he looks worse than ever–and due to his regression, the Bears are expected to address the quarterback situation this offseason.

Who should the Bears bring in to compete with Trubisky next season? Several quarterbacks have been suggested by fans and media analysts alike, from Andy Dalton to Marcus Mariota to Cam Newton–and the latter seems to be getting a good deal of push lately.

Former NBA Player Tells Cam: Come to Chicago

Former NBA player Nick Young recently added his name to the growing list of people who want Cam Newton to play for the Bears.

Young is an apparent Chicago Bears fan, tweeting in support of the team multiple times over the years:

I know y’all see them bears — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) October 22, 2017

Bears nation hell yea!!!!!! — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) December 10, 2018

Bears Nation taken all Bets — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) September 5, 2019

His most recent tweet relating to the Bears was directed specifically at Cam Newton: “Cam come to the bears you don’t need that disrespect.”

Cam come to the bears you don’t need that disrespect — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) November 5, 2019

The disrespect Young is referring to is presumably the way Newton’s foot injury has been handled by the Panthers and their entire staff, from trainers to coaches. Newton was placed on the injured reserve list this week, and very likely won’t play again this season.

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera has come under fire recently for his decision to play Newton in the team’s first two games. Newton had injured his foot while playing in the preseason and injured it further when he played Week 2. Considering the severity and longevity of the injury, Newton likely should not have been playing.

The Newton-to-the-Bears talk has been going on for weeks now, which would not be the case had Trubisky lived up to expectations. Newton’s replacement, Kyle Allen, has won five games in relief, and the Panthers’ success without Newton under center has also added fuel to the fire. The Bears are clearly making no moves at the quarterback position this season, but once 2020 rolls around, they will be forced to address it. Whether Newton’s name stays in the fray remains to be seen.

