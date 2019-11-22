Odell Beckham Backs up Baker Mayfield in Big Way

It’s been a rollercoaster first season for Odell Beckham in Cleveland, with scattered production on the field and a bevy interesting hurdles to overcome.

But one thing that has been unwavering this season for OBJ has been his support of quarterback Baker Mayfield. Since the moment he was traded to the Browns, Beckham has spouted support for his quarterback, complementing Mayfield for his strong arm and leadership qualities.

“When you have a guy like that, you never want to let him down,” Beckham said during training camp. “There’s a reason he was the first pick.”

Mayfield got off to a terrible start this season and was on the wrong end of some unlucky interceptions as the Browns stumbled to a 2-6 record. However, Mayfield has turned it up the last three weeks, not throwing and interception while collecting five touchdowns. He’s had a QB rating over 90 in his last three games — something he only accomplished once in the first seven.

Odell Beckham Pumped for Baker Mayfield’s Turnaround

Beckham threw more support behind his “dangerous” quarterback when talking to reporters on Thursday in advance of the Browns matchup with the Dolphins.

“He’s always been dangerous and I guess he’s heating up,” Beckham said with a smile. “It’s fun to be apart of it. You want to be able to be the very best that you can for him. He’s a playmaker, he’s a gamer. He’s always been that. Transferring schools, didn’t have a scholarship, got a scholarship, won a Heisman. You know his pedigree. It’s about everybody else being on the same page and doing our part to make it as easy on him as possible.”

Both Beckham and Mayfield will have a chance to excel against a Dolphins team that is giving up 246 passing yards per game, which ranks 20th in the NFL.

Jarvis Landry Preparing for Matchup With Former Team

Beckham had more backup for another one of his buddies in Jarvis Landry, who will be facing the team that drafted him. He understands the emotions his college teammate is going through ahead of the matchup.

He also made a bold prediction.

“Anytime someone gives up on you, it’s motivating,” Beckham said. “It’s not even so much to prove them wrong. That’s all ego-based. It’s about confidence within yourself, just to know who you truly are. A game like this is going to mean a lot when he goes for 156 yards, two touchdowns and nine receptions. He’s going to go home, he’s going to have a smile, be able to hug his kids and love and enjoy that. He’s going to give everything he has, the same way he does every Sunday. And if he has extra, he’s going to give it to them.”

Landry and Beckham have nearly identical stats this year. The former second-round pick has 49 grabs for 695 yards, but has found the end zone three times.

No matter how much he tries to normalize it, Landry expects meeting up with his former squad will be tough.

“It’s definitely an emotional period for me, just knowing that was the place I was drafted at, a lot of history,” Landry told reporters on Thursday. “A lot of the things I did career-wise started there. It’s going to be good to see a couple guys that I still have contact with and play against them.”

The Browns are 10.5-point home favorites against Miami as they try to move their win streak to three games. However, Landry is making sure his team doesn’t take the game lightly.

“This is the NFL,” Landry said. “Games are not going to be handed to you, no matter who is on the field.”

