Ohio vs. Akron Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

MACtion has returned. Ohio and Akron square off in the final week of the annual MAC midweek tradition. The Bobcats need a win over the Zips in order to get to the postseason for a fifth straight year. Ohio is coming off a 66-24 win over Bowling Green where they forced five turnovers and outscored the Falcons 28-0 in the second half. Akron is trying to avoid a winless season. The Zips showed signs of life in last week’s 20-17 loss to Miami (Ohio) outscoring the RedHawks 14-3 in the second half. Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke will be playing in his final regular-season game. Rourke has thrown for 2,368 yards and rushed for 743 this season. O’Shaan Allison is having a breakout campaign. The freshman leads the Bobcats with 752 yards rushing and five touchdowns this season.

We break down the line and offer our best bets and predictions for this matchup between two in-state rivals.

Ohio at Akron Game Details

Date: Tuesday, November 26

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Location: InfoCision Stadium (Akron, OH)

TV: ESPN+

Spread: Ohio -28

Total: 53

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Line Movement

This line opened at Ohio -28 and has been bet down slightly to Ohio -27.5 at some books, according to VegasInsider.com. The Bobcats are receiving the majority of the action with 72% of the bets and 79% of the money, according to The Action Network.

The total opened at 50.5 and has been up to 53 however the action is split with 80% of the bets on the over and 78% of the money on the under. This indicates sharp reverse line movement favoring the under.

Betting Trends

Ohio is 5-6 SU and 3-8 ATS overall this season

Akron is 0-11 SU and 1-10 ATS overall this season

Over is 6-5 in Ohio games this season

Under is 6-5 in Akron games this season

Ohio is 3-2 SU and 3-2 ATS on the road this season

Akron is 0-5 SU and 0-5 ATS at home this season

Under is 5-2 in the last 7 meetings

Ohio is 0-4 ATS in the last 4 meetings

*All odds courtesy of Covers

Prediction & Pick

This is a tough spot for Akron. The Zips are coming off one of their most spirited performances of the season but still fell short against Miami (Ohio) in a tight game. Akron did, however, cover the spread, for the first time all season. The Bobcats need this game in order to get bowl eligible and I don’t think Akron’s defense will have an answer for dual-threat quarterback Nathan Rourke. Ohio is averaging 213.1 rushing yards per game and won’t face much resistance against a Bobcats defense allowing 210.1 on the ground. That being said, the Zips have played better over the last two weeks and will be hungry to try and avoid an embarrassing winless season. Ohio’s defense hasn’t been overly dominant this season allowing almost 30 points per game. Akron does just enough to keep it within the number. Take the points.

PICK: Akron +28 (-110)

