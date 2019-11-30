Ohio State vs. Minnesota/Wisconsin: Spread & Odds Big 10 Championship

Ohio State will be favored against either Minnesota or Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship game. The question is what the point spread will be for the Buckeyes, and we will have the opening odds as soon as it is released.

Ohio State will play the winner of Wisconsin-Minnesota on Saturday, December 7th at 8 p.m. on Fox. Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana will once again be the location for the Big Ten Championship.

According to OddsShark, Ohio State is the current national championship favorite at +175 slightly above LSU’s +250 odds. Minnesota is eighth on the odds list at +10000.

Ohio State Has Not Faced Minnesota But Defeated Wisconsin Earlier This Season

If Ohio State were to face Wisconsin, it would be a rematch of an earlier game this season where the Buckeyes routed the Badgers 38-7. Ohio State has not faced Minnesota this season. J.K. Dobbins had a massive game against Wisconsin with 20 carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Wisconsin was only able to notch 108 passing yards against Ohio State.

Ohio State has performed well in Vegas so far this season going 9-3 against the spread heading into the Big Ten title matchup, per OddsShark. Seven of the Buckeyes games have gone over the point total, while five contests have hit the under.

Minnesota has also performed well against the oddsmakers going a respectable 6-3-2 heading into their matchup with Wisconsin. Seven of Minnesota’s 11 games have gone over the point total. Wisconsin has gone 6-5 against the spread with six games going under the total and five matchups hitting the over.

Ohio State Once Again Dominated Michigan in Their Rivalry Matchup

Michigan briefly hung with Ohio State only to watch the Buckeyes surge in the second half on the way to a 56-27 victory over the Wolverines. Ohio State defensive end Chase Young noted after the game it was business as usual for the Buckeyes.

“It feels great just to continue the legacy of this great Ohio State tradition,” Young said, per ESPN. “We’re just going to try to keep it moving next week.”

Ohio State had a brief scare as Justin Fields exited the game with a knee injury. Fields only missed a few plays and immediately threw a touchdown pass upon his return showing that his leg was just fine.

“It was a magical moment,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day noted to ESPN. “I thought it was a Heisman moment.”