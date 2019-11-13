Orlando Magic Could Trade For 4-Time All-Star Guard: Report

The San Antonio Spurs could be looking to unload some of their main pieces.

According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, the Spurs could be looking to move on from All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan could be in the last year of his deal as he holds a player option for the 2020-21 season.

He also lists the Orlando Magic as a possible destination for the 30-year-old guard.

“This is a team at a crossroads. Despite the fact that he has performed ably since arriving in Texas from Canada, DeRozan might not be in town for that much longer. He could even be traded ahead of the deadline. DeRozan can become a free agent in 2020 by declining his $27.7 million player option; he was far apart from the team on extension talks before the season, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick. The Spurs could always deal him sooner rather than let him walk for nothing. Multiple league sources say the Magic are scouring the trade market for scoring help and have already expressed interest in trading for DeRozan.”

Spurs Crash Back Down to Reality

The Spurs are currently 5-5 and have lost four of their past five games. In other words, after starting out the season 4-1, they’ve crashed back to a reality — the Spurs one again find themselves just barely good enough to contend for a playoff spot in the rugged Western Conference, but it’s quite clear that they’re not nearly good enough to win a playoff series.

San Antonio continues to play a style of play that was popular in the NBA a decade ago, relying heavily upon mid-range jump shots while rendering three-point jump shooting obsolete.

The Spurs rank 27th in 3-pointers made and dead last in 3-point attempts. In other words, while the Spurs continue to play relatively efficient basketball and obviously abide by smart basketball plays — a sign of good coaching from Gregg Popovich — they refuse to adapt and adjust to the rest of the league.

That would be because the rest of the league overly relies on 3-point shot attempts and the Spurs — including Popovich — refuse to adapt to the league’s current style of play.

Magic Could Desperately Use DeRozan

Considering the Magic desperately need a shot of adrenaline after starting out the season 3-7 following their division title win last season, a DeRozan-to-Magic trade would actually make a lot of sense.

Orlando is absolutely locking opponents down on defense but the absence of a true go-to scorer is hurting them. The Magic currently ranl first in points allowed per game (99.3) and sixth in opponents’ shooting percentage (43.1 percent), but their struggling offense (98.1 PPG, 30th; 41.9 FG%, 29th) has resulted in their woeful start.

The 11th-year guard is currently averaging 19.4 points per game on 49.3 percent from the field. He’s also a former All-NBA selection and has led the Toronto Raptors to an Eastern Conference Finals appearance.

In other words, he’d be the team’s leading scorer and their most established player.

