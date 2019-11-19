Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Considered Contender to Win NFL MVP

What has been discussed largely as a three-man race for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player Award this season saw another name picked as a top-three contender: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers was given the third-best odds (9-1) to win the prestigious award in 2019 in the latest release of Vegas odds, rating better than the 10-1 odds for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. All three candidates, though, are significantly behind the top two choices: Russell Wilson and new favorite Lamar Jackson.

Jackson is the favorite to win MVP (7-5) for the first time this season after leading the Baltimore Ravens to their sixth straight win with a 41-7 thumping of the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Ravens (8-2) are three games ahead in the AFC North and boast wins over the New England Patriots and Wilson’s Seattle Seahawks. Still, Wilson is a close second in the race with 2-1 odds and his team pointed toward the playoffs.

The playoff potential for Green Bay could be partly responsible for Rodgers’ improved odds as he has been at the helm of an 8-2 start that features wins over all three NFC North rivals as well as the Chiefs and Cowboys. As the projected No. 2 seed in the NFC, the Packers (8-2) could strengthen their argument Sunday night with a victory in the San Francisco over the top-rated 49ers (9-1) in prime time.

A two-time MVP, Rodgers has passed for 2,718 yards with 17 touchdowns to just two interceptions and the best quarterback rating (102.7) since his 2016 season, but the only time he has mentioned the award so far this season has been to suggest another worthy candidate.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Rodgers Wants Aaron Jones Considered for MVP

Rodgers was well aware of the MVP talk surrounding Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey prior to the Panthers’ trip to Lambeau Field in Week 10. All the more reason to put Aaron Jones’ name in the conversation after the Packers lead rusher outscored the Panthers’ star with three touchdowns to one in the 24-16 victory.

“Well, I know that Christian is a very talented player, and he has been mentioned in the MVP race,” Rodgers said in Sunday’s postgame, “so maybe it’s time to start talking about Aaron Jones.”

Green Bay’s two Aarons have been the driving forces of the Packers offense this season with Jones going from promising talent to breakout star in his third NFL season. Jones has 943 yards from scrimmage on the season with 589 yards coming on the ground, while his 14 total touchdowns are still tied with McCaffrey for the NFL lead after the bye week.

Jones has been dangerously effective in his scoring opportunities this season with 11 touchdowns on 22 rushing attempts in the red zone, with him averaging a trip to the end zone every 12 touches for the Packers. The assistance of fellow rusher Jamaal Williams (291 yards, six total touchdowns) has also helped keep opposing run defenses on their toes, especially since both are reliable passing targets.

As for an MVP case, though? Chances are slim Jones can win the award, even if his teammates will likely spend the rest of their special season shipping his candidacy.

READ NEXT: Injured Packers Back for Post-Bye Practice Ahead of 49ers Game