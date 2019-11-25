Packers Starting Lineman Ruled Out With Knee Injury vs. 49ers

Before the end of the first quarter, the Green Bay Packers were already playing without one of their top offensive linemen against the NFC’s best team.

Packers starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga exited Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers with about seven minutes left in the first quarter and was seen entering the locker room after spending time with trainers in the on-field medical tent. Second-year tackle Alex Light replaced him after seeing 90 previous snaps in a limited rotational role this season.

Bulaga was ruled out of Sunday’s game in the second quarter after trainers were examining his right knee, the same knee in which he suffered a season-ending knee injury back in 2017. The former first-round pick also spent time on the injured reserve list in 2012 with a hip injury.

The Packers seemed healthy emerging from their Week 11 bye week but have since seen their offensive line ranks depleted by two members. The team also lost backup Cole Madison earlier this week after he tore his ACL in practice and was later placed on the injured reserve list. He makes the third Packers offensive lineman to be placed on the list this season along with former starting guard Lane Taylor — who went on the list in Week 3 — and tackle Jason Spriggs.

