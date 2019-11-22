Packers Offensive Lineman Suffers Season-Ending Injury

The Green Bay Packers rolled out of the bye week with their healthiest active roster since the beginning of the 2019 season.

They were able to stay that way until Thursday afternoon.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Friday that offensive lineman Cole Madison had suffered a “pretty significant” injury during Thursday’s practice that will more than likely require surgery. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Madison tore his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season for the team.

“My heart breaks for him, man,” LaFleur said of Madison, who was added to the team’s injury report Thursday. “He works hard, and he’s getting better, and it’s just one of those bad injuries.”

Madison seemed to be developing in the right direction for the Packers after missing his entire rookie season last year to seek help for mental health issues. He was reinstated to the team in April and earned a spot as a backup on the team’s 53-man roster during training camp.

Madison, though, has been a healthy scratch all season as the Packers have leaned heavily on their starters David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Corey Linsley, Billy Turner and Bryan Bulaga. Backups Alex Light and Lucas Patrick have also seen snaps in a limited rotation.

Between the impending surgery and necessary recovery time, Madison can be expected to miss offseason workouts and could still be sidelined when training camp starts next summer.

The Packers (8-2) will leave Saturday for their road trip to face the San Francisco 49ers (9-1) for Sunday Night Football in a showdown between two of the top teams in the NFC.

Healthy Ranks Continue to Hold for Packers

While Madison’s injury robs him of whatever chance he had of playing his first NFL snaps, the Packers can count themselves fortunate with their remaining talent.

Short of veteran rest days for cornerback Tramon Williams and tight ends Jimmy Graham and Marcedes, the Packers have seen every member of their active roster participating this week in practice. Star wideout Davante Adams remained limited with a turf toe injury that sidelined him for four games before he returned Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but he sought additional treatment during the bye week to ensure his recovery stays on track.

Adams looked himself as he made seven catches for 118 yards in a 24-16 win over the Panthers just before the bye, making agile cuts and showing off his well-documented speed as he tallied his third game this season with more than 100 receiving yards.

“I’m definitely getting better and better,” Adams said Thursday. “I mean, it’s a tough injury, it’s the toughest one I’ve ever had. I’m not going to say its the hardest injury to deal with in football as far as recovery time, but it’s something that you’ve really just got to pay attention to and listen to your body.

“I’m dealing with some discomfort and things like that at this point where it’s stuff that I’ve got to battle through and see what I can do. It’s definitely not the easiest, but we’re doing what we can do.”

Packers tight end Robert Tonyan also said earlier in the week he is expecting to be ready to go for Sunday night’s game after missing the past five games with a hip injury he sustained Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, adding back a fourth tight end into the arsenal.

