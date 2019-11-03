Davante Adams Cleared to Play for Packers at Chargers

What was once likely is now certain: Davante Adams will be back on the field Sunday afternoon for the Green Bay Packers.

The star wide receiver hasn’t played since sustaining a turf toe injury Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles but was cleared in the pregame after the Packers staff put him through a precautionary workout.

Davante Adams is ACTIVE. https://t.co/Fzypje6s9Y — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 3, 2019

Adams returned to Packers practice in a limited capacity this week after being sidelined more than a month, showing off moves and speed that suggested he could be close to a return. Optimism improved after he was listed as questionable on the team’s official injury report, with head coach Matt LaFleur indicating a final evaluation would be made before Sunday’s 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Now, the wait is over and Aaron Rodgers will officially have his No. 1 passing target back in his sights. Adams has logged more than 100 receiving yards in two of his four games played this season, including a 10-catch, 180-yard performance against the Eagles before exiting the game.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Packers Dynamic Changes With Adams

While Adams has certainly been missed in the Packers offense, his absence hasn’t been detrimental to the success of the season. Quite the opposite, actually, as the Packers haven’t lost since that Eagles game and have achieved their success through an any-given-man approach.

Aaron Jones has provided plenty of star power in complement to and in conjunction with Rodgers, who himself has looked like an MVP contender over the past few weeks. Jones leads the team in rushing yards (466) and ranks third in receiving yards (355), while he also leads the entire league with 11 touchdowns.

Jones has been a tough matchup for opposing defenses, both for his pass-catching prowess and because of his partner in the backfield, Jamaal Williams, who has also proved deadly both in the rushing and passing game. The two-headed rusher attack has helped the Packers advance the ball when the passing game has stalled, which is partly because no other receiver has emerged as a clear-cut No. 1 without Adams on the field.

All the more reason for the Packers to remain cautious with Adams with just two games remaining before the bye week. While nothing has been officially declared, it seems likely Adams will receive a limited workout in his triumphant return in Los Angeles. Don’t assume limited opportunities means Adams won’t be a major factor Sunday, though.

No receiver on the Packers roster has built more trust with Rodgers than Adams, especially to go up and grab the deep ball — a favorite of the two-time MVP quarterback. Putting Adams back on the field could see him in a position to haul in his first touchdown of the 2019 season. It could also just as easily open up Marquez Valdes-Scantling or Geronimo Allison for the same reception.

Adams, who eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career last season, will force the hand of the Chargers’ high-end pass defense simply by being on the field. Look for his impact beyond the stat sheets Sunday.

READ NEXT: Which Side Are Experts Backing in Packers vs. Chargers?