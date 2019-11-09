Panthers vs Packers: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

One of the weekend’s more intriguing matchups will take place when the Carolina Panthers (5-3) head to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers (7-2) Sunday. This game could have major playoff implications in the NFC moving forward, and will be a crucial one for both teams for various reasons.

The Packers are coming off their second loss of the year, a 26-11 defeat at the hands of the Chargers in Los Angeles. Green Bay is one game up on the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North, and they’ll need a victory in order to maintain a stronghold on the division.

The Panthers are two games behind the Saints in the NFC South, but they’re in the thick of a competitive wild-card race, and a win could vastly help their chances there. Here’s a breakdown of the game:

Panthers

The Panthers are coming off a 30-20 win against the Tennessee Titans last week. Running back McCaffrey had three-touchdowns against the Titans, and McCaffrey could absolutely carve up this Packers defense. Green Bay is giving up over 127 yards on the ground per game and over 255 yards through the air, so the dual-threat running back could have a field day on Sunday.

It’s on defense and at quarterback where the Panthers could be in trouble. Carolina is allowing 227 yards passing and 133.4 yards on the ground each game so far this season, and Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones could both have great days if Carolina doesn’t buckle down.

Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen is another story. Allen has gone 5-1 so far in Cam Newton’s absence, but he has also shown to be turnover prone at times, and Lambeau Field isn’t the easiest place for opposing quarterbacks to play. He cannot make mistakes if the Panthers want a chance at winning this one.

Packers

The Packers are 4-1 at home so far this season, and despite coming off a loss, are the clear favorites in this one. Aaron Rodgers said after the loss to the Chargers that it may have been something that could actually help the team:

“This is a good slice of humble pie for us. We’re kind of rolling, 7-1, and starting to listen to the chatter maybe a little too much. I think this will be a good thing for us. We’ll regroup, go back home and play another good team [Carolina] before the bye,” Rodgers said. Rodgers is right. Carolina is good, and they’ll be likely to try to run on this Packers defense, especially in this cold weather. Much will come down to how well Green Bay contains McCaffrey.

Trends, Pick and Prediction

Spread: Carolina +5

Over/Under: 47

Odds Shark has the Packers winning at home by a projected score of 27-23, with Green Bay winning, covering the spread, and the point total going over 47 points.

Some relevant trends surrounding the game courtesy of Odds Shark:

* The Panthers are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games.

* The total has gone OVER in 5 of Carolina’s last 6 games.

* The Panthers are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games.

* Carolina is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Green Bay.

* Green Bay is 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games.

* The total has gone OVER in 5 of Green Bay’s last 7 games.

* The Packers are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games.

* The total has gone OVER in 7 of Green Bay’s last 7 games against Carolina.

We’re with Odds Shark on all but one thing: Carolina should cover the spread. The Panthers are averaging over 26 points a game, and McCaffrey has been an absolute beast. They should put up a good fight.

Final Prediction: Packers 27 Panthers 24