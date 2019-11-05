Patrick Beverley, Clippers Players Give Bumble Dating Advice [WATCH]

In March of 2018, The Los Angeles Clippers signed a global partnership with the dating app Bumble. According to the NBA, the two paired up based on their shared values of promoting gender equality. The Clippers recently released a Bumble promo video with players, Montrezl Harrell, Patrick Beverley, Landry Shamet, Mfiondu Kabengele, and Terance Mann sharing pick up lines, dating tips and more.

When asked for the players’ best pick up lines, Patrick Beverley had quite the response. It seems like he even wooed over the asking reporter.

Beverley said, “I asked a girl one time, ‘how you doin?’ ‘oh, I’m doing fine, nice to meet you.’ ‘I didn’t say how you looked, I asked how you doing.” This brought laughter to both him and the reporter.

He also had some dating advice. If one is nervous before a date, Beverley said, “get there early and take a shot.” It’s safe to say Beverley’s personality took over the video and he’s probably doing pretty well with the ladies.

Clippers X Bumble

The Clippers and Bumble agreed to work together in encouraging fans to push for gender equality. The L.A Clippers incorporated an “Empowerment Patch” which is the Bumble logo on the team jerseys. According to the NBA the badge, “serves as a powerful reminder from these two world-class companies of how innovation and excellence come from including different perspectives and backgrounds.” By working together, the two hope to promote gender equality and push for women rights. They also commit to strengthening the confidence and skills in young women so they are given equal opportunities to reach their full potential.

The L.A. Clippers are a very progressive team. In fact, the NBA has recognized the team for being one of the “most progressive organizations in sports and entertainment.” The Clippers have the largest female leadership team and is the only team to have a female hold the title of president.

Gillian Zucker, President of Business Operations for the L.A. Clippers holds that title. Zucker said about the partnership with Bumble, “Through Steve Ballmer’s leadership, the Clippers have a clear commitment to diversity and equal opportunity. From our players on the court to our leadership team, we are proud to stand with Bumble and do our part to emphasize that diversity and gender equality in the workplace is essential to organizational excellence.”

What Is Bumble?

Bumble was started by Whitey Wolfe, who was a co-founder of Tindr, according to CNNMoney. Wolfe left Tindr after filing a sexual harassment suit against the company. She received a lot of backlash so she went in search of creating something that encouraged female positivity. She met Andrey Andreev, the CEO of social networking site Badoo, who later became the co-founder of Bumble. Wolfe wanted to give women power in the dating world and launched the app in 2014.

Bumble encourages women to make the first move. This gives women the ability to have control of the conversation. In short terms, when two parties “match” on the app, the woman is required to start the conversation. By doing this Bumble has altered the ‘old way of doing things’ and has promoted equality from the jump. According to Bumble, because they have empowered women to have control they have, “achieved incomparably low reports of harassment and abuse.”

Steve Ballmer, Owner of the L.A. Clippers said that the partnership goes beyond ad space and the two will be expanding initiatives that give women more opportunities in the workplace .