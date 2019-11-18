Patriots’ Bill Belichick Fires Jab at Eagles Pro Bowler After Win

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots sure had “fun” after their 17-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

While the Patriots’ victory in their Super Bowl LII rematch against the Eagles was enough of a storyline, the postgame comments by Belichick were the most notable.

That would be because the veteran head coach seemed to poke fun at Eagles Pro Bowl offensive tackle Lane Johnson by saying the Patriots “had fun” in their win over Philadelphia — a reference to a previous comment from Johnson that New England players don’t appear to have any fun.

“It really was a good team victory for us today. I am really proud of the way our guys competed. They just went out there and competed for 60 minutes. I know we didn’t get off to a great start, but we just kept battling and made plays in all three phases of the game. We played for 60 minutes and played some good situational football and made plays that we needed to make to win. Big drive offensively coming off of the goal line in the fourth quarter, put our defense in a good field position. Defense played really well in the second half. The players covered well, rushed well, and they tackled real well. They just did a good job. It looked like everyone had fun out there today and we played a lot of good energy and it was good to come down here and get a win.”

Lane Johnson Blasts Patriots Following Super Bowl LII

For those that are clueless as to what Belichick is likely referencing, it’s the comment that Johnson made following the Eagles’ 41-33 victory over the Patriots in the Super Bowl back in February of 2018.

“They’re successful, but when they go to interviews, they act like (expletive) robots,” Johnson said. “Hey, stop being a (expletive) head. We can be cordial for a little bit. You only get to do this job one time, so let’s have fun while we’re doing it. “Not to be reckless, but I’d much rather have fun and win a Super Bowl than be miserable and win five Super Bowls. But hey, it is what it is.”

Johnson Did Not Back Down From His Previous Comments

Just prior to the Eagles’ Week 11 matchup against the Patriots, the 29-year-old veteran was asked if he regretted making those comments about New England — Johnson did not back down from the comments that he made nearly two years prior.

“I have no regrets. No regrets. I don’t care about fans talking to me,” Johnson said Friday, per NFL Network’s Mike Giardi. “None of those guys are coming off the edge or bull rushing me so none of that really concerns me.”

Unfortunately for the veteran offensive tackle, Johnson couldn’t make a major difference because he exited the game in the first half due to a head injury.

While Belichick isn’t exactly known for his personality, he’s a smart guy — and we all know what he was going for here.

Although the Patriots’ victory over the Eagles in a regular season matchup won’t wipe away the tough memories of losing the Super Bowl versus Philadelphia, it at least gives New England a dose of redemption moving forward.