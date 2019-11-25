3 Patriots Who Could Win Defensive Player of the Year

Throughout the 2019 season, the New England Patriots defense has been nothing short of spectacular. Ranked among the top defenses in the league in all major statistical categories, the Patriots are on pace to potentially set a league record for fewest points allowed in a season.

There have been a ton of key contributors and role players on the Patriots defense. From veterans like Devin McCourty to a host of younger players like Jonathan Jones, Adam Butler, and even rookie Chase Winovich, the Patriots have gotten production all over the field.

But there’s no doubting who the three stars are in this year’s defense for New England: Stephon Gilmore, Jamie Collins, and Kyle Van Noy. Each one has been in the midst of one of their best seasons not just as a member of the Patriots, but in the NFL.

All three of those players have a case for winning Defensive Player of the Year and it would be a mistake if all three aren’t AP All-Pros. But which one has been most deserving of earning one of the league’s most prestigious awards?

Stephon Gilmore

The favorite to win this award is clearly Gilmore, who has been among the league’s best cornerbacks for the last two seasons. But what sets him apart from the rest is his ability to shut down an opponent’s top receiver over the course of an entire game.

In Week 12 against Dallas, Gilmore held Amari Cooper to no catches for the entire game. Without Cooper’s production, the Dallas offense fell short and was kept off the board. Gilmore has only allowed 18 catches on 51 targets this season for a total of 220 yards. Defensively, he has four interceptions, including a pick-6, and 11 pass breakups in as many games.

Kyle Van Noy

Though his production has been noticed, it still feels like he has flown under the radar this season. Leading the Patriots with 6.0 sacks, Van Noy has done a little bit of everything for the Patriots this season.

His pass rush has clearly improved, with 15 QB hits and 15 pressures as well with three drawn holds. Van Noy has also been aggressive at the line of scrimmage with three run-stuffs, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Van Noy’s value extends through his ability to drop back into coverage, recording three pass breakups and allowing just one completion on four targets. It’s tough to count him out of the race for DPoY this season.

Jamie Collins

The player the Patriots traded three years ago to make room on the roster for Van Noy is back and playing his best football. Collins is close behind Van Noy with 5.5 sacks, six QB hits, and 11 pressures.

Some of his best work has come defending the run, recording eight run-stuffs and trio of forced fumbles with a single recovery. He has also been called into pass coverage this season, and while he has allowed nearly a 50-percent completion rate, he has a pass breakup and three interceptions, including a pick-6 earlier in the year.

