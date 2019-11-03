Patriots Inactives: N’Keal Harry Inactive, LaCosse Still Out

The wait for rookie first-round draft pick N’Keal Harry’s NFL debut will have to wait two more weeks.

After spending the first eight weeks on injured reserve, it looked like the New England Patriots receiver would finally take the field in a regular-season game on Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens. But the receiver, who took part in the pregame inactive warmup routine, was apparently not ready to play.

#Patriots WR N’Keal Harry is working out pregame with a grup of players not expected to be active for tonight’s game. Also included: Gunner Olszewski, Korey Cunningham, Cody Kessler, Byron Cowart, and Joejuan Williams. pic.twitter.com/ijIZjfIV1w — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) November 3, 2019

New England officially activated Harry on Saturday off injured reserve after he practiced with the team for the last two weeks. The Patriots have been pleased with the progress Harry has made since rejoining the team on the field as well as his approach while recovering off the field.

The Patriots will see the return of tight end Ryan Izzo to the fold following two games absent with a concussion. Izzo suffered the concussion in the week leading up to the Patriots’ Week 7 matchup with the New York Jets and was also out last weekend against Cleveland.

James White and Rex Burkhead are both active after being limited in practice this week with foot injuries. Shaq Mason is also back after missing last week’s game with an ankle injury that flared up midweek.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Who Else Is Out?

Matt LaCosse highlights the rest of the inactives as he remains sidelined with a knee injury he has been nursing for three weeks. On the mend and back as a limited participant in practice this week, LaCosse isn’t far from an on-field return but is still not fully healthy for game competition.

Gunner Olszewski also makes his first appearance on the inactive list this season, meaning the Patriots will need to find a new punt returner.

Cody Kessler is also inactive as the third-string quarterback was brought back as a free agent following his release a few weeks ago. Backup tackle Korey Cunningham is also back on the inactive list as Mason makes his return to the lineup.

The Patriots also have Joejuan Williams and Damien Harris listed as they have been for much of the season. The two rookies have seen limited opportunities if any in regular-season play and are likely in somewhat of a “redshirt year”

Harry Could Have Provided a Boost

With N’Keal Harry healthy, the Patriots could have seen major production out of its receivers against a Baltimore secondary that has shown shades of inconsistency.

The Patriots, after releasing Josh Gordon this week, are still strong at wide receiver with Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett as the team’s top two options. Harry and newcomer Mohamed Sanu are expected to bolster that, adding elements of goal-line athleticism and run-blocking versatility.

Harry is also expected to see snaps on special teams, which could be a sign of New England phasing fellow rookie Gunner Olszewski out of the punt returning mix. Harry returned punts in college for Arizona State and could be useful in that department for the Patriots.

READ NEXT: Patriots vs. Ravens Preview: Betting Line, Odds & Prediction