Patriots Inactives: N’Keal Harry to Make NFL Debut

Two weeks ago, the New England Patriots made a shocking pregame announcement deciding not to play rookie receiver N’Keal Harry in his first game back from injured reserve.

With New England running their offense out of 11-personnel the whole way, there would have been no room for Harry to make an impact. That move backfired on Bill Belichick as the Patriots offense performed inconsistently.

Now, coming off the bye week, it appears N’Keal Harry will be making his NFL debut. The Patriots released their inactives list ahead of Sunday’s encounter with the Philadelphia Eagles, and Harry was not included signaling his debut will happen in the City of Brotherly Love.

Going through the inactive workout today: Gunner Olszewski, Korey Cunningham, Ryan Izzo, Cody Kessler, Byron Cowart. Patrick Chung and Damien Harris already have been ruled out. There are your seven inactives. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 17, 2019

Patrick Chung is the most notable name on the list. The veteran safety missed two practices earlier in the week dealing with chest and heel injuries and was unable to go against his former team. That means rookie Joejuan Williams will get a chance to play against the Eagles as he continues to vie for playing time late in the season.

Damien Harris was ruled out ahead of Sunday’s contest along with fellow rookies Gunner Olszewski and Byron Cowart. With Olszewski out, it could signal Harry as the primary punt returner in his first game.

The final three inactives are Korey Cunningham, Cody Kessler, and Ryan Izzo. The latter heads to the sidelines with Matt LaCosse and Ben Watson both able to play.

Healthy Once Again

Tight end Matt LaCosse, who has been out since Week 7 with a knee injury, will also make his on-field return on Sunday. Ryan Izzo, however, will be out after making his return from a concussion last week but not playing an offensive snap in Baltimore.

LaCosse has been a major run-blocking presence when healthy this season and has helped bolster a struggling offensive line. With Isaiah Wynn also set to come off injured reserve in the coming week, New England’s rushing offense should take a step forward.

With LaCosse back on the field this week, however, he could help plug gaps for Sony Michel to burst through and get back on track. In games where LaCosse has dressed, Michel has been much more productive then those games LaCosse is out.

Rookies Getting a Chance

Aside from Harry getting his first run in a professional game, Joejuan Williams could play a big role against the Eagles on Sunday. Without Patrick Chung, Williams will likely see snaps on special teams and could help with matchups against top Eagles’ receiving weapon Zack Ertz.

The Patriots could use Stephon Gilmore to matchup with Ertz, but bringing in someone like Williams to help with controlling Philadelphia’s tight ends could be a perfect role for the bigger corner.

Harry, meanwhile, could cause problems of his own against an Eagles’ secondary that has been shredded at times. His catching abilities are advanced for his age and with the speed and strength to catch balls in various different routes, Harry may be New England’s biggest weapon on Sunday.

