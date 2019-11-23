Phillip Lindsay Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit Broncos RB Week 12?

D

enver Broncos starting running back Phillip Lindsay will be ready for action this week. After being limited in practice earlier in the week, Lindsay practiced in full Friday, and should be ready to go Sunday.

Lindsay has been dealing with both foot and wrist injuries, and he no longer has an injury designation, so he should be at full strength when the Broncos head to Buffalo to face the Bills on Sunday. What is Lindsay’s fantasy outlook like for the Broncos’ Week 12 matchup? Here’s a breakdown.

Phillip Lindsay Fantasy Outlook: Week 12 Matchup vs. Buffalo Bills

Lindsay played a season-high 63 percent of the Broncos snaps on offense last week, which is a good sign for those who have him on their fantasy rosters. Lindsay should also continue getting the bulk of the carries in the Broncos backfield over Royce Freeman. With Lindsay averaging a hefty 4.9 yards per carry on the season, he is always an attractive option when healthy–and he seems to be good to go.

He’ll be going up against a Bills defense that has been borderline excellent this season–but defending the run game may be their primary weakness. While Buffalo has the third ranked defense in the league, they are ranked 18th in the NFL against the run, giving up over 106 yards per contest. The Bills have also surrendered the eighth-most fantasy points to running backs in the league over the last five weeks of the season. If they keep this kind of play up against the Broncos, Lindsay could have a field day.

The Bills have also allowed a top 21 fantasy performance to a running back in every game they have played all season. The Broncos are averaging just over 113 yards a game on the ground, and Lindsay will be their feature back this week.

Should You Start or Sit Phillip Lindsay in Week 12?

FantasyPros has Lindsay projected to score 10.1 points against the Bills defense, and he may score a bit more than that this week. Lindsay has scored over 10 fantasy points in just three games this season, but that shouldn’t be a deterrent for fantasy owners at this point.

Lindsay could also get involved in the passing game this week against the Bills. He caught two passes last week, and he has had up to seven targets in a game this season. Look for inexperienced Broncos quarterback Brandon Allen to look to Lindsay often in Buffalo.

Final Verdict: Unless you have Saquon Barkley or Aaron Jones, START him. If you’re choosing between Lindsay and Devin Singletary, start Lindsay. If you’re choosing between Lindsay and David Montgomery, go with Lindsay. He’s a solid RB 2 option this week against a Bills defense that has been bad against the run more often than not.

